^

Sports

'Who wouldn’t want that?': Romero welcomes Pacquiao fight

Dino Maragay - Philstar.com
July 23, 2025 | 12:50pm
'Who wouldnâ€™t want that?': Romero welcomes Pacquiao fight
Manny Pacquiao and Rolly Romero
AFP

MANILA, Philippines — Manny Pacquiao should have no problems sealing his next fight after a clock-unwinding performance against Mario Barrios over the weekend.

In fact, one fighter in Pacquiao's crosshairs already expressed enthusiasm in a shot at the Filipino icon.

“A Hall-of-Famer on my resume, who wouldn’t want that? That’s the easiest way to get into the Hall of Fame, right?” Romero (17-2, with 13 knockouts) recently told veteran sportswriter Lance Pugmire of boxingscene.

The 29-year-old Romero has emerged as a possible dance partner for Pacquiao owing to his come-forward, fan-friendly style and the fact that he holds the WBA welterweight championship.

Pacquiao, 46, had been aiming to reset his record as the oldest welterweight champion against Barrios last Sunday (Saturday in Manila time), surpassing the feat he first achieved six years ago when he defeated Keith Thurman at 40.

But a controversial majority draw enabled Barrios to keep his WBC welterweight belt and denied Pacquiao the chance to make history once more.

That goal, however, is still doable for Pacquiao against the American Romero.

“It’s a tremendous fight,” MP promotions chief and Pacquiao’s righthand man Sean Gibbons said from Las Vegas the other day.

“Rolly Romero gives him another opportunity to make history, with a belt on the line. And it’s the right style. Rolly is a rugged and tough but very slow on his feet,” he added.

Romero, for his part, is just waiting for his phone to ring with Pacquiao’s caller ID on display.

“We can do it. Everything has to make sense. It’s going to be a fan favorite. That makes sense right there,” he said.

“You know, it must be a blessing when legends are calling you out.”

Pacquiao though is in no rush to work on his next gig. 

“Pag-uusapan pa (It will still be discussed),” he told sportswriters before departing Las Vegas for Los Angeles on Sunday (Monday Manila time).

BOXING

MANNY PACQUIAO

ROLLY ROMERO
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Eala world No. 69 ahead of US Open

Eala world No. 69 ahead of US Open

By John Bryan Ulanday | 14 hours ago
Filipina tennis sensation Alex Eala slipped in the Women’s Tennis Association rankings due to inactivity ahead...
Sports
fbtw
World open water races in Singapore back on after water quality delays

World open water races in Singapore back on after water quality delays

7 days ago
Open water races at the world swimming championships in Singapore will take place Wednesday after being postponed twice due...
Sports
fbtw
Philippine mythical creature Bakunawa to make debut in Genshin Impact

Philippine mythical creature Bakunawa to make debut in Genshin Impact

By Michelle Lojo | 19 hours ago
A Philippine mythical creature is set to make its debut in the action-adventure game Genshin Impact.
Sports
fbtw
With comeback performance that belies his age, Pacquiao gets new lease on boxing life

With comeback performance that belies his age, Pacquiao gets new lease on boxing life

By Dino Maragay | 2 days ago
Not only did Manny Pacquiao successfully scratch a boxing itch that had bugged him for four years, but he might have also...
Sports
fbtw
Venus Williams returns with doubles win at DC Open

Venus Williams returns with doubles win at DC Open

1 day ago
Seven-time Grand Slam single champion Venus Williams returned to competitive tennis after a 16-month hiatus on Monday (Tuesday,...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Fajardo, Beermen go for kill

Fajardo, Beermen go for kill

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 3 hours ago
Fresh off his 12th Best Player of the Conference award, San Miguel’s June Mar Fajardo is focusing on the much-bigger...
Sports
fbtw
Venus wins in return, Osaka to face Raducanu at DC Open

Venus wins in return, Osaka to face Raducanu at DC Open

3 hours ago
Venus Williams made a triumphant return to singles tennis on Tuesday (Wednesday Manila time) after a 16-month hiatus, defeating...
Sports
fbtw
US Olympic policy change bans transgender women in women's events

US Olympic policy change bans transgender women in women's events

4 hours ago
American transgender women will no longer be able to compete in women's events at the Olympics and Paralympics after a...
Sports
fbtw
Glory on wet, cold night?

Glory on wet, cold night?

By Olmin Leyba | 14 hours ago
Back in the summit or back in the series?
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with