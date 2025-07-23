'Who wouldnâ€™t want that?': Romero welcomes Pacquiao fight

'Who wouldn’t want that?': Romero welcomes Pacquiao fight

MANILA, Philippines — Manny Pacquiao should have no problems sealing his next fight after a clock-unwinding performance against Mario Barrios over the weekend.

In fact, one fighter in Pacquiao's crosshairs already expressed enthusiasm in a shot at the Filipino icon.

“A Hall-of-Famer on my resume, who wouldn’t want that? That’s the easiest way to get into the Hall of Fame, right?” Romero (17-2, with 13 knockouts) recently told veteran sportswriter Lance Pugmire of boxingscene.

The 29-year-old Romero has emerged as a possible dance partner for Pacquiao owing to his come-forward, fan-friendly style and the fact that he holds the WBA welterweight championship.

Pacquiao, 46, had been aiming to reset his record as the oldest welterweight champion against Barrios last Sunday (Saturday in Manila time), surpassing the feat he first achieved six years ago when he defeated Keith Thurman at 40.

But a controversial majority draw enabled Barrios to keep his WBC welterweight belt and denied Pacquiao the chance to make history once more.

That goal, however, is still doable for Pacquiao against the American Romero.

“It’s a tremendous fight,” MP promotions chief and Pacquiao’s righthand man Sean Gibbons said from Las Vegas the other day.

“Rolly Romero gives him another opportunity to make history, with a belt on the line. And it’s the right style. Rolly is a rugged and tough but very slow on his feet,” he added.

Romero, for his part, is just waiting for his phone to ring with Pacquiao’s caller ID on display.

“We can do it. Everything has to make sense. It’s going to be a fan favorite. That makes sense right there,” he said.

“You know, it must be a blessing when legends are calling you out.”

Pacquiao though is in no rush to work on his next gig.

“Pag-uusapan pa (It will still be discussed),” he told sportswriters before departing Las Vegas for Los Angeles on Sunday (Monday Manila time).