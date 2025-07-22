Filipino squads bow out of HOK World Cup

MANILA, Philippines — All three Filipino teams saw an early elimination at the Honor of Kings World Cup (KWC) group stages happening in the Esports World Cup in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

Seeing an unlucky group draw, the country's top Honor of Kings teams, BOOM Esports and Blacklist International were both drawn in Group A, while ACT Esports Club was drawn in Group C.

All three teams opened their KWC campaign with losses, BOOM Esports falling short against Gen.G Esports' 1-2 while Blacklist International suffered a 0-2 from Hong Kong's Paws Gaming.

The losses pitted both Filipino teams against each other in the lower bracket of Group A, with BOOM Esports eventually eliminating Blacklist International from the competition.

In Group C, the battle of third seeds of Philippines and Malaysia saw ACT Esports Club fall to Alpha Gaming, 1-2, dropping them to lower bracket, where they once again suffered a 1-2 defeat at the hands South Korea's Nongshim Redforce, eliminating them from the competition.

The last Filipino team standing, BOOM Esports saw a rematch against Gen.G Esports for the final slot for the playoffs, but this time Gen.G Esports were prepared and easily dispatched the Filipino champions in quick 2-0 series, with none of the matches lasting more than 12 minutes, eliminating them from the tournament.

The bottom half placement is the lowest thus far any Filipino teams have had in an international Honor of Kings tournament. In last year's EWC, BOOM Esports managed a 9th-10th place finish while Blacklist International saw a 3rd-4th place finish in the most recent Honor of Kings Invitational last February.

All three teams hope to bounce back in the Fall Season of the Philippines King's League and hope to once again represent the country in the upcoming Honor of Kings Global Championship at the end of the year.