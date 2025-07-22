Filipinos fall short of MWI crown

MANILA, Philippines -- NAVI Philippines and Team Liquid Philippines both fell short of defending the country's crown in the Mobile Legends Bang Bang (MLBB) Women's Invitational 2025 (MWI) during the Esports World Cup in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

Defending champions NAVI PH started strong with a 2-0 sweep against Cambodia's CFU Serendipity and survived Myanmar's Terror Queens, 2-1, to emerge as the top seed of Group C.

But their tournament and title defense was cut short by North America's Gaimin Gladiators who secured a massive upset, sweeping the Filipino squad, 2-0 in the quarterfinals.

Team Liquid Philippines also emerged as the top seed of their group, sweeping China's Tidal Legends Gaming, 2-0 and staging a reverse sweep against NAVI MY, 2-1. The female Cavalry made quick work of home country bets Twisted Minds Orchid, 2-0, to move to the semifinals.

But their way to the crown was stopped by eventual champions, Indonesia's Team Vitality, who dropped them to the battle for bronze, 0-3.

Team Liquid Philippines would then suffer another heartbreaking sweep 0-3 at the hands of Myanmar's Terror Queens to end the tournament in fourth place.

As the women's tournament ends, all eyes are now in the upcoming MLBB Mid Season Cup (MSC), where Filipino teams Team Liquid Philippines and ONIC Philippines hope to dethrone defending champions, Malaysia's Selangor Red Giants.

Group stages will commence this July 23 with Team Liquid Philippines against Egypt's Ultra Legends at 5pm (Manila time) while ONIC Philippines will face Aurora Türkiye on July 24 at 9 pm (Manila time).