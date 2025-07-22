^

Sports

Filipinos fall short of MWI crown

Michelle Lojo - Philstar.com
July 22, 2025 | 7:33pm
Filipinos fall short of MWI crown
NAVI PH / Team Liquid Philippines
MOONTON Games

MANILA, Philippines -- NAVI Philippines and Team Liquid Philippines both fell short of defending the country's crown in the Mobile Legends Bang Bang (MLBB) Women's Invitational 2025 (MWI) during the Esports World Cup in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

Defending champions NAVI PH started strong with a 2-0 sweep against Cambodia's CFU Serendipity and survived Myanmar's Terror Queens, 2-1, to emerge as the top seed of Group C.

But their tournament and title defense was cut short by North America's Gaimin Gladiators who secured a massive upset, sweeping the Filipino squad, 2-0 in the quarterfinals.

Team Liquid Philippines also emerged as the top seed of their group, sweeping China's Tidal Legends Gaming, 2-0 and staging a reverse sweep against NAVI MY, 2-1. The female Cavalry made quick work of home country bets Twisted Minds Orchid, 2-0, to move to the semifinals.

But their way to the crown was stopped by eventual champions, Indonesia's Team Vitality, who dropped them to the battle for bronze, 0-3.

Team Liquid Philippines would then suffer another heartbreaking sweep 0-3 at the hands of Myanmar's Terror Queens to end the tournament in fourth place.

As the women's tournament ends, all eyes are now in the upcoming MLBB Mid Season Cup (MSC), where Filipino teams Team Liquid Philippines and ONIC Philippines hope to dethrone defending champions, Malaysia's Selangor Red Giants. 

Group stages will commence this July 23 with Team Liquid Philippines against Egypt's Ultra Legends at 5pm (Manila time) while ONIC Philippines will face Aurora Türkiye on July 24 at 9 pm (Manila time).

ESPORTS
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Hurting inside

Hurting inside

By Joaquin M. Henson | 21 hours ago
The verdict was like a stab straight into MP Promotions head Sean Gibbons’ heart.
Sports
fbtw
Stranded by floods, High Speed Hitters rescued from training

Stranded by floods, High Speed Hitters rescued from training

By Joey Villar | 8 hours ago
Not even an unbeaten Premier Volleyball League club like PLDT can withstand Mother Nature.  
Sports
fbtw
Blu Girls 4th as rains hit medal round

Blu Girls 4th as rains hit medal round

By Joey Villar | 21 hours ago
Nature wasn’t on the Philippine Blu Girls’ side.
Sports
fbtw
IRONMAN 70.3 Lapu-Lapu ushers in new era of elite racing

IRONMAN 70.3 Lapu-Lapu ushers in new era of elite racing

9 hours ago
The IRONMAN 70.3 Philippines kicks off a new decade of world-class racing in Lapu-Lapu City, Cebu with an even more explosive...
Sports
fbtw
At 1-3, Tropa keeping old mantra: &lsquo;Believe&rsquo;

At 1-3, Tropa keeping old mantra: ‘Believe’

By Olmin Leyba | 21 hours ago
Despite staring at a 1-3 deficit in the PBA Philippine Cup finals and seeing its grand slam bid in jeopardy, TNT is maintaining...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
ICTSI Valley Golf Challenge reset due to severe weather

ICTSI Valley Golf Challenge reset due to severe weather

8 hours ago
Citing the safety of players and tournament personnel as its utmost priority, the Pilipinas Golf Tournaments, Inc. (PGTI)...
Sports
fbtw
Clippers reach one-year deal with star guard Paul: reports

Clippers reach one-year deal with star guard Paul: reports

10 hours ago
 Chris Paul, a 40-year-old guard and 12-time NBA All-Star, has agreed to terms on a one-year deal with the Los Angeles...
Sports
fbtw
Venus Williams returns with doubles win at DC Open

Venus Williams returns with doubles win at DC Open

10 hours ago
Seven-time Grand Slam single champion Venus Williams returned to competitive tennis after a 16-month hiatus on Monday (Tuesday,...
Sports
fbtw
Boxing titles still within reach for Pacquiao

Boxing titles still within reach for Pacquiao

By Dino Maragay | 15 hours ago
Manny Pacquiao’s quest for another boxing record did not stop when he came up short in wresting the World Boxing Council...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with