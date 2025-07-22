^

Filipinos secure wins in VCT Pacific Stage Two opening week

Michelle Lojo - Philstar.com
July 22, 2025 | 6:52pm
Filipino players Federico "Papi" Evangelista of Global Esports, Kelly “kellyS” Sedillo of Team Secret and Patrick "PatMen" Mendoza of Paper Rex
MANILA, Philippines — Filipino Valorant players made the most of the opening week of the Valorant Champions Tour (VCT) Pacific Stage 2, securing needed wins in the race to the playoffs.

Reigning Valorant Masters Toronto champions Papar Rex, with Patrick "PatMen" Mendoza soared to the top of the leader board with a 2-0 win streak, sweeping T1 and DetonatioN FocusMe.

Global Esports, retaining only Federico "Papi" Evangelista from their previously Filipino-powered roster, secured a 2-0 upset against reigning VCT Pacific champions, RRQ, while Team Secret, who retains a majority Filipino squad, fell to Nongshim RedForce, 1-2.

Filipino fans would then be split as Global Esports faced Team Secret as their second match-up of the week.

A much-needed win for the reformed Adobo Gang, Team Secret made a statement with the opening map of Bind with a 13-5 scoreline.

Global Esports fired back with a 9-3 lead at Team Secret's map pick of Corrode.
Though the Adobo Gang tried to stage a comeback to secure the sweep, Global Esports forced a deciding map after a close 9-13 map.

On Lotus, both teams had a strong showing on the attacking side but the 10-2 lead by Team Secret in the first half was enough for them to take the series at 13-11 to end the opening week of Stage 2 on a high note.

VCT Pacific Stage 2 continues this weekend with Global Esports against Gen.G on July 25, 4 p.m. (Manila time), while Team Secret and Paper Rex will close out the weekend on July 27 against DRX and BOOM Esports, respectively.

