^

Sports

ICTSI Valley Golf Challenge reset due to severe weather

Philstar.com
July 22, 2025 | 1:34pm
ICTSI Valley Golf Challenge reset due to severe weather

MANILA, Philippines -- Citing the safety of players and tournament personnel as its utmost priority, the Pilipinas Golf Tournaments, Inc. (PGTI) has officially postponed both the Philippine Golf Tour and Ladies PGT events of the ICTSI Valley Golf Challenge, originally scheduled to begin Tuesday at Valley Golf’s South course in Antipolo.

The decision was made after relentless downpours rendered the course unplayable and posed serious safety hazards to players, caddies and staff.

“To ensure everyone’s safety and the best possible playing conditions, the Tour is postponing the 2025 ICTSI Valley Golf Challenge to a later date,” PGTI said in a statement.

The rescheduling applies to both the four-day PGT tournament and the 54-hole LPGT competition.

Initially, the PGTI postponed the opening round with plans to reassess course and weather conditions. However, persistent rains brought on by the southwest monsoon left major portions of the course waterlogged, ruling out any chance of a fair and safe competition.

“We thank everyone for their patience and understanding,” the PGTI added.

GOLF
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Hurting inside

Hurting inside

By Joaquin M. Henson | 15 hours ago
The verdict was like a stab straight into MP Promotions head Sean Gibbons’ heart.
Sports
fbtw
With comeback performance that belies his age, Pacquiao gets new lease on boxing life

With comeback performance that belies his age, Pacquiao gets new lease on boxing life

By Dino Maragay | 1 day ago
Not only did Manny Pacquiao successfully scratch a boxing itch that had bugged him for four years, but he might have also...
Sports
fbtw
Gibbons not keen on Pacquiao-Barrios 2, eyes Tank, Romero
play

Gibbons not keen on Pacquiao-Barrios 2, eyes Tank, Romero

By Dino Maragay | 1 day ago
“Manny Pacquiao beat Mario Barrios. What’s the need to fight him again?”
Sports
fbtw
Clippers reach one-year deal with star guard Paul: reports

Clippers reach one-year deal with star guard Paul: reports

4 hours ago
 Chris Paul, a 40-year-old guard and 12-time NBA All-Star, has agreed to terms on a one-year deal with the Los Angeles...
Sports
fbtw
At 1-3, Tropa keeping old mantra: &lsquo;Believe&rsquo;

At 1-3, Tropa keeping old mantra: ‘Believe’

By Olmin Leyba | 15 hours ago
Despite staring at a 1-3 deficit in the PBA Philippine Cup finals and seeing its grand slam bid in jeopardy, TNT is maintaining...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Who&rsquo;s next for Pacman?

Who’s next for Pacman?

By Abac Cordero | 15 hours ago
Manny Pacquiao can pick his next opponent with his eyes blindfolded and still get into a blockbuster fight.
Sports
fbtw
Draw that propels Manny

Draw that propels Manny

By Lito Tacujan | 15 hours ago
It’s a standoff.
Sports
fbtw
Pacquiao takes sweet time in LA

Pacquiao takes sweet time in LA

By Abac Cordero | 15 hours ago
Manny Pacquiao looked every inch a winner the morning after an impressive performance and a controversial draw against Mario...
Sports
fbtw
Wide-open title chases loom in PGT, LPGT Valley Golf

Wide-open title chases loom in PGT, LPGT Valley Golf

15 hours ago
A strong cast of campaigners, from the seasoned veterans to promising young internationalists slugs it out in a compelling...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with