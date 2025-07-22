ICTSI Valley Golf Challenge reset due to severe weather

MANILA, Philippines -- Citing the safety of players and tournament personnel as its utmost priority, the Pilipinas Golf Tournaments, Inc. (PGTI) has officially postponed both the Philippine Golf Tour and Ladies PGT events of the ICTSI Valley Golf Challenge, originally scheduled to begin Tuesday at Valley Golf’s South course in Antipolo.

The decision was made after relentless downpours rendered the course unplayable and posed serious safety hazards to players, caddies and staff.

“To ensure everyone’s safety and the best possible playing conditions, the Tour is postponing the 2025 ICTSI Valley Golf Challenge to a later date,” PGTI said in a statement.

The rescheduling applies to both the four-day PGT tournament and the 54-hole LPGT competition.

Initially, the PGTI postponed the opening round with plans to reassess course and weather conditions. However, persistent rains brought on by the southwest monsoon left major portions of the course waterlogged, ruling out any chance of a fair and safe competition.

“We thank everyone for their patience and understanding,” the PGTI added.