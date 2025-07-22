^

Sports

Stranded by floods, High Speed Hitters rescued from training

Joey Villar - Philstar.com
July 22, 2025 | 1:18pm
Stranded by floods, High Speed Hitters rescued from training
PLDT High Speed Hitters
(PVL Images)


MANILA, Philippines — Not even an unbeaten Premier Volleyball League club like PLDT can withstand Mother Nature.

Stranded at the SGS Stadium along flood-hit Araneta Avenue in Quezon City, the High Speed Hitters had to be rescued by the RAHA Volunteers Fire Department Monday night to get home safely.

“They’re all okay now and got home last night,” PLDT team manager Bajjie del Rosario told The STAR on Tuesday, July 22.

Del Rosario said Tuesday’s practice was canceled to allow the players to rest, with 
training set to resume Wednesday at a different venue — Gameville in Mandaluyong.

“We’ve decided to call off training today so everyone can rest,” he added.

PLDT is currently tied with Nxled atop Pool A with unblemished 3-0 records in the ongoing PVL on Tour.

The High Speed Hitters will face the Chameleons on Saturday at the USJ-R Coliseum in Cebu City, with the winner securing the solo lead and an outright quarterfinal berth.

