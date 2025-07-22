IRONMAN 70.3 Lapu-Lapu ushers in new era of elite racing

MANILA, Philippines -- The IRONMAN 70.3 Philippines kicks off a new decade of world-class racing in Lapu-Lapu City, Cebu with an even more explosive and demanding test of endurance, power and speed set to unfold on August 10.

Held in the country’s premier destination for sports and adventure, this blue-ribbon event continues to attract a dynamic mix of local and international triathletes, all eyeing glory in one of Asia’s most prestigious multisport competitions.

As in previous years, the grueling 1.9 kilometer swim, 90 kilometer bike, and 21 kilometer run – presented by Megaworld and Mactan Newtown – will challenge athletes through a course that blends breathtaking scenery with unforgiving terrain.

Celebrated globally, the IRONMAN 70.3 Philippines earned the distinction of Best Spectator Race in 2018 and has since grown into a marquee event in the international triathlon calendar.

Billed as the Crown Jewel of Asia, the IRONMAN 70.3 Lapu-Lapu offers a unique course that weaves through the crystal-clear waters off Mactan Island, an iconic and scenic cycling route, and a festive yet demanding run – delivering an unmatched racing experience.

For registration and full race details, visit: ironman.com/races/im703-cebu-philippines/register.

Fueled not only by its challenging course and scenic location but also by the exceptional hospitality and vibrant local culture that make Cebu a favorite among global triathletes, the IRONMAN 70.3 Lapu-Lapu has built a reputation for rapid sell-outs, with slots often snapped up within days of registration.

It’s actually a full weekend of racing and celebration with a host of exciting side events adding to the festive atmosphere of race week complementing the main event. These include the 2GO Reyna Bulakna Run (August 8 at Liberty Shrine) – a 5km fun run inspired by local heroine Reyna Bulakna, promoting empowerment and unity.

It is open to all genders ages 5 and up; the RLC Residences IRONKIDS (Aug. 9 at Dusit Thani Mactan Cebu Resort) for 6-15 years old – a swim-run and running event designed to nurture young triathlon talents (6-15); and the Sunrise Sprint (Aug. 10) – a shorter distance race (750m swim, 20km bike, 5km run) catering to beginners and recreational athletes.

South African Olympic medalist Henri Schoeman and Dutch Els Visser took center stage as overall champions last year, capping a thrilling decade of competition.

As IRONMAN 70.3 Philippines returns this year, the continued partnership between Megaworld and IRONMAN ensures another spectacular edition – one that celebrates perseverance, resilience and elite athleticism. With another international field expected to compete, the 2025 race promises intense battles, personal triumphs and memories that will define this new era of endurance racing in the region.