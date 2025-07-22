^

Sports

IRONMAN 70.3 Lapu-Lapu ushers in new era of elite racing

Philstar.com
July 22, 2025 | 12:12pm
IRONMAN 70.3 Lapu-Lapu ushers in new era of elite racing

MANILA, Philippines -- The IRONMAN 70.3 Philippines kicks off a new decade of world-class racing in Lapu-Lapu City, Cebu with an even more explosive and demanding test of endurance, power and speed set to unfold on August 10.

Held in the country’s premier destination for sports and adventure, this blue-ribbon event continues to attract a dynamic mix of local and international triathletes, all eyeing glory in one of Asia’s most prestigious multisport competitions.

As in previous years, the grueling 1.9 kilometer swim, 90 kilometer bike, and 21 kilometer run – presented by Megaworld and Mactan Newtown – will challenge athletes through a course that blends breathtaking scenery with unforgiving terrain.

Celebrated globally, the IRONMAN 70.3 Philippines earned the distinction of Best Spectator Race in 2018 and has since grown into a marquee event in the international triathlon calendar.

Billed as the Crown Jewel of Asia, the IRONMAN 70.3 Lapu-Lapu offers a unique course that weaves through the crystal-clear waters off Mactan Island, an iconic and scenic cycling route, and a festive yet demanding run – delivering an unmatched racing experience.

For registration and full race details, visit: ironman.com/races/im703-cebu-philippines/register.

Fueled not only by its challenging course and scenic location but also by the exceptional hospitality and vibrant local culture that make Cebu a favorite among global triathletes, the IRONMAN 70.3 Lapu-Lapu has built a reputation for rapid sell-outs, with slots often snapped up within days of registration.

It’s actually a full weekend of racing and celebration with a host of exciting side events adding to the festive atmosphere of race week complementing the main event. These include the 2GO Reyna Bulakna Run (August 8 at Liberty Shrine) – a 5km fun run inspired by local heroine Reyna Bulakna, promoting empowerment and unity. 

It is open to all genders ages 5 and up; the RLC Residences IRONKIDS (Aug. 9 at Dusit Thani Mactan Cebu Resort) for 6-15 years old – a swim-run and running event designed to nurture young triathlon talents (6-15); and the Sunrise Sprint (Aug. 10) – a shorter distance race (750m swim, 20km bike, 5km run) catering to beginners and recreational athletes.

South African Olympic medalist Henri Schoeman and Dutch Els Visser took center stage as overall champions last year, capping a thrilling decade of competition.

As IRONMAN 70.3 Philippines returns this year, the continued partnership between Megaworld and IRONMAN ensures another spectacular edition – one that celebrates perseverance, resilience and elite athleticism. With another international field expected to compete, the 2025 race promises intense battles, personal triumphs and memories that will define this new era of endurance racing in the region.

IRONMAN
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Hurting inside

Hurting inside

By Joaquin M. Henson | 14 hours ago
The verdict was like a stab straight into MP Promotions head Sean Gibbons’ heart.
Sports
fbtw
With comeback performance that belies his age, Pacquiao gets new lease on boxing life

With comeback performance that belies his age, Pacquiao gets new lease on boxing life

By Dino Maragay | 23 hours ago
Not only did Manny Pacquiao successfully scratch a boxing itch that had bugged him for four years, but he might have also...
Sports
fbtw
At 1-3, Tropa keeping old mantra: &lsquo;Believe&rsquo;

At 1-3, Tropa keeping old mantra: ‘Believe’

By Olmin Leyba | 14 hours ago
Despite staring at a 1-3 deficit in the PBA Philippine Cup finals and seeing its grand slam bid in jeopardy, TNT is maintaining...
Sports
fbtw
Gibbons not keen on Pacquiao-Barrios 2, eyes Tank, Romero
play

Gibbons not keen on Pacquiao-Barrios 2, eyes Tank, Romero

By Dino Maragay | 1 day ago
“Manny Pacquiao beat Mario Barrios. What’s the need to fight him again?”
Sports
fbtw
Gibbons: Pacquiao was robbed

Gibbons: Pacquiao was robbed

By Abac Cordero | 1 day ago
There’s no one inside the MGM Grand Garden Arena that was more upset than Sean Gibbons this Saturday evening.
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Boxing titles still within reach for Pacquiao

Boxing titles still within reach for Pacquiao

By Dino Maragay | 7 hours ago
Manny Pacquiao’s quest for another boxing record did not stop when he came up short in wresting the World Boxing Council...
Sports
fbtw
Who&rsquo;s next for Pacman?

Who’s next for Pacman?

By Abac Cordero | 14 hours ago
Manny Pacquiao can pick his next opponent with his eyes blindfolded and still get into a blockbuster fight.
Sports
fbtw
Draw that propels Manny

Draw that propels Manny

By Lito Tacujan | 14 hours ago
It’s a standoff.
Sports
fbtw
Pacquiao takes sweet time in LA

Pacquiao takes sweet time in LA

By Abac Cordero | 14 hours ago
Manny Pacquiao looked every inch a winner the morning after an impressive performance and a controversial draw against Mario...
Sports
fbtw
Wide-open title chases loom in PGT, LPGT Valley Golf

Wide-open title chases loom in PGT, LPGT Valley Golf

14 hours ago
A strong cast of campaigners, from the seasoned veterans to promising young internationalists slugs it out in a compelling...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with