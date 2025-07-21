Stormy test awaits as ICTSI Valley Challenge unfolds

ANTIPOLO – They’re all here.

From seasoned veterans like Angelo Que, Tony Lascuña and Guido van der Valk, to in-form challengers such as Aidric Chan and Carl Corpus, to promising young internationalists Sean Ramos and Lloyd Go, and the ever-reliable Keanu Jahns, Reymon Jaraula and Rupert Zaragosa.

Add to the mix Jhonnel Ababa, Ira Alido, Zanieboy Gialon, Hyun Ho Rho and Mike Bibat – a varied blend of youth and experience – and the stage is set for a compelling showdown in the P2 million ICTSI Valley Golf Challenge, which unwraps Tuesday at Valley Golf’s South course.

But this isn’t just a battle of power and precision – it’s a test of composure and strategy, especially on a course reshaped by last week’s rains brought by a tropical storm. In such exacting conditions, where the course plays longer and the margins grow thinner, expect chaos – and brilliance.

That should make the title race wide open. With so many contenders in peak form, a single moment could decide it all: a bold play over the water, a nerveless birdie putt, or a clutch par save from the sand on the 72nd hole to steal the win. The combination of a star-studded field and the challenging terrain could very well produce one of the most dramatic finishes of the season.

Van der Valk, who snapped a long title drought with a one-stroke escape over Jahns and Que at Forest Hills last month, is riding a wave of confidence and momentum into the P2 million championship, the fourth leg of this year’s Philippine Golf Tour sponsored by ICTSI.

But Que, denied a rare treble after winning the first two legs at Pradera Verde and Eagle Ridge in contrasting fashion, is hungry to get back on the winner’s board.

Lascuña, known for thriving in tough, storm-affected conditions, is likewise a marked man in the 72-hole championship organized by Pilipinas Golf Tournaments, Inc. He’s determined to end a slow start to his season, having placed 13th at Pradera, tied for sixth at Eagle Ridge, and slipped to 25th at Forest Hills. The four-time PGT Order of Merit champion remains a threat whenever the going gets tough.

But the spotlight also shines brightly on cousins Chan and Corpus, whose recent back-to-back breakthroughs on the Asian Development Tour in Morocco have vaulted them into the conversation. How those international victories shape their mindset, confidence and performance on home soil will be closely watched.

Meanwhile, Go and Ramos return from overseas stints – Go from Japan, Ramos from the ADT and Asian Tour – and aim to translate international experience into a strong local push. But with such a deep field of hungry stars and battle-tested campaigners, it will take more than pedigree to hoist the trophy this week.

Jaraula, for one, is out to reclaim his mastery of the South course, where he dominated in 2023, winning by five strokes over Go. He’s also looking to end a slump after failing to crack the top 10 in recent legs. Still, his familiarity with the layout and proven ability to conquer it make him a dark horse.

And with all signs pointing to a course that demands patience, precision and nerves of steel, the Valley Golf Challenge could culminate in a nail-biting finish. With so much talent in the hunt and the course primed to punish the slightest misstep, expect momentum swings, leaderboard shuffles, and late-round drama.