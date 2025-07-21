Gibbons not keen on Pacquiao-Barrios 2, eyes Tank, Romero

Mario Barrios and Manny Pacquiao battle as referee Thomas Taylor looks on in the first round of their WBC welterweight title fight at MGM Grand Garden Arena on July 19, 2025 in Las Vegas, Nevada. The fight was declared a majority draw and Barrios retained his title

LAS VEGAS, United States — There is no need for Manny Pacquiao and Mario Barrios to run things back, as far as MP Promotions chief Sean Gibbons is concerned.

Instead, the Filipino icon, who earned a new lease on boxing life, should move on with much bigger fights against much bigger names.

“Manny Pacquiao beat Mario Barrios. What’s the need to fight him again?” a fuming Gibbons told reporters following a polarizing majority-draw result that allowed Barrios to keep his WBC welterweight title Saturday here (Sunday Manila time).

“Not a knock on Barrios, I like him, I like everybody around him, but he doesn’t move the needle. He’s just a nice person. Nobody wants to see a nice person,” he added.

For Gibbons, the younger, taller Barrios didn’t do anything special in his 12-round tango with Pacquiao at the MGM Grand Garden Arena to retain his belt — let alone earn a second career-high payday against Pacquiao.

Enter Gervonta Davis and Rolly Romero, another two much younger, hungry lions who Gibbons said are more deserving of a shot at the Filipino legend.

“Rolly Romero would be an unbelievably fun fight. Rolly Romero just beat Ryan Garcia. Rolly Romero and Manny Pacquiao would be a hell of a promotion,” Pacquiao’s righthand man said of the former WBA interim welterweight titleholder, who sports a record of 17-2, with 13 knockouts.

An even more lucrative gig for Pacquiao would be one against Davis (30-0-1, 28 KOs), the undefeated power puncher who famously goes by the nickname “Tank.”

“Maybe it’s Gervonta Davis that could happen and for once in his life Manny is actually going to be bigger than his opponent size-wise. So those are the real names out there. Rolly Romero and Gervonta Davis,” Gibbons continued.

Still sore over the draw that prevented Pacquiao from becoming the oldest welterweight champion at 46, Gibbons said it’s decisions like this that make him “really hate boxing.”

“This is the ugly side of it. They robbed him of a chance to make history.”

For Gibbons, Mario Barrios is history.

