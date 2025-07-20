San Miguel Beermen take 3-1 lead, one win from glory

MANILA, Philippines — The San Miguel Beermen are now one win away from the Jun Bernardino trophy.

San Miguel moved an inch closer to the PBA Philippine Cup championship after pulling away late from the TNT Tropang 5G, 105-91, in Game 4 of the finals Sunday evening, July 20, at the Mall of Asia Arena in Pasay City.

The Beermen are now holding a 3-1 series lead over the Grand Slam-seeking TNT squad.

Jericho Cruz provided the spark off the bench with 23 points, three rebounds, an assist and a steal.

CJ Perez chipped in 16 markers, while newly-crowned Best Player of the Conference, June Mar Fajardo, had 15 points, 12 rebounds, three steals, two blocks and an assist.

Leading by just one, 78-77, with 6:20 remaining after an RR Pogoy jumper, San Miguel unleashed a 10-2 run capped by a layup by CJ Perez to go up by nine, 88-79, with 4:07 left.

A three-point play by Glenn Khobuntin stopped the run on its track, but CJ Perez and June Mar Fajardo kept TNT at bay, 95-84.

Jordan Heading’s 4-pointer, though, sliced the deficit back to seven, 88-95, but a split from the line by Cruz, as well as a putback by Fajardo and a layup by Don Trollano, iced the game.

Marcio Lassiter produced 10 points for San Miguel, who forced the Tropang 5G to commit 18 turnovers, which resulted in 22 points.

Heading paced TNT with 23 points and five assists.

Kelly Williams and Brandon Ganuelas-Rosser added 14 points apiece, while Pogoy and Calvin Oftana combined for 22 points on 7-of-22 shooting.

TNT, who led by double digits early in the game, was leading by three, 67-64, at the end of the third quarter after a late 3-pointer by Heading.

The two teams traded leads in the fourth quarter, before the Beermen’s 27 to 14 finishing kick late.

San Miguel will have a chance to clinch the title in Game 5 on Wednesday, 7:30 p.m., at the Smart Araneta Coliseum in Quezon City.