^

Sports

San Miguel Beermen take 3-1 lead, one win from glory

Ralph Edwin Villanueva - Philstar.com
July 20, 2025 | 10:12pm
San Miguel Beermen take 3-1 lead, one win from glory
San Miguel's Jericho Cruz (39)
(PBA Images)

MANILA, Philippines — The San Miguel Beermen are now one win away from the Jun Bernardino trophy.

San Miguel moved an inch closer to the PBA Philippine Cup championship after pulling away late from the TNT Tropang 5G, 105-91, in Game 4 of the finals Sunday evening, July 20, at the Mall of Asia Arena in Pasay City.

The Beermen are now holding a 3-1 series lead over the Grand Slam-seeking TNT squad.

Jericho Cruz provided the spark off the bench with 23 points, three rebounds, an assist and a steal.

CJ Perez chipped in 16 markers, while newly-crowned Best Player of the Conference, June Mar Fajardo, had 15 points, 12 rebounds, three steals, two blocks and an assist.

Leading by just one, 78-77, with 6:20 remaining after an RR Pogoy jumper, San Miguel unleashed a 10-2 run capped by a layup by CJ Perez to go up by nine, 88-79, with 4:07 left.

A three-point play by Glenn Khobuntin stopped the run on its track, but CJ Perez and June Mar Fajardo kept TNT at bay, 95-84.

Jordan Heading’s 4-pointer, though, sliced the deficit back to seven, 88-95, but a split from the line by Cruz, as well as a putback by Fajardo and a layup by Don Trollano, iced the game.

Marcio Lassiter produced 10 points for San Miguel, who forced the Tropang 5G to commit 18 turnovers, which resulted in 22 points.

Heading paced TNT with 23 points and five assists.

Kelly Williams and Brandon Ganuelas-Rosser added 14 points apiece, while Pogoy and Calvin Oftana combined for 22 points on 7-of-22 shooting.

TNT, who led by double digits early in the game, was leading by three, 67-64, at the end of the third quarter after a late 3-pointer by Heading.

The two teams traded leads in the fourth quarter, before the Beermen’s 27 to 14 finishing kick late.

San Miguel will have a chance to clinch the title in Game 5 on Wednesday, 7:30 p.m., at the Smart Araneta Coliseum in Quezon City.

BASKETBALL

PBA

SAN MIGUEL BEERMEN

TNT TROPANG 5G
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Pacquiao shines in comeback fight amid controversial draw

Pacquiao shines in comeback fight amid controversial draw

By Jan Veran | 7 hours ago
Notwithstanding the contentious and, for many, outrageous majority draw verdict, Manny Pacquiao’s performance against...
Sports
fbtw
LIVE updates: Pacquiao vs Barrios

LIVE updates: Pacquiao vs Barrios

By PhilstarLIVE | 17 hours ago
Filipino boxing legend Manny Pacquiao is set for a high-stakes comeback as he challenges reigning World Boxing Council (WBC)...
Sports
fbtw
Strong Group caps Jones Cup sweep with rout of UAE

Strong Group caps Jones Cup sweep with rout of UAE

By John Bryan Ulanday | 4 hours ago
Strong Group-Philippines steamrolled United Arab Emirates, 87-62, and capped another tournament sweep in the 2025 William...
Sports
fbtw
Explosive Marcial stops foe to open Pacquiao-Barrios card

Explosive Marcial stops foe to open Pacquiao-Barrios card

By Dino Maragay | 18 hours ago
Olympic bronze medalist Eumir Marcial opened the Manny Pacquiao-Mario Barrios undercard with a bang, disposing of American...
Sports
fbtw
Team Philippines advances to Davis Cup Group 3 after smashing Kyrgyzstan

Team Philippines advances to Davis Cup Group 3 after smashing Kyrgyzstan

By Joey Villar | 10 hours ago
 The Philippines completed its ascent back to Group III after it waylaid Kyrgyzstan, 2-0, over the weekend in their Asia-Oceania...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Pacquiao, Barrios open to rematch

Pacquiao, Barrios open to rematch

By Dino Maragay | 8 hours ago
In boxing, a fight that ends up in a draw naturally warrants a sequel.
Sports
fbtw
Pacquiao, Barrios fight to majority draw

Pacquiao, Barrios fight to majority draw

By Dino Maragay | 11 hours ago
There was no triumphant return. Neither was there a dominant title defense.  
Sports
fbtw
Fundora batters Tszyu to retain WBC super welterweight crown

Fundora batters Tszyu to retain WBC super welterweight crown

11 hours ago
Sebastian Fundora defeated Australia's Tim Tszyu by technical knockout to retain his World Boxing Council super-welterweight...
Sports
fbtw
Winning majors 'not easy' warns Scheffler despite British Open lead

Winning majors 'not easy' warns Scheffler despite British Open lead

13 hours ago
World No. 1 Scottie Scheffler is not getting ahead of himself despite closing in on a first British Open title after opening...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with