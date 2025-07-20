^

Sports

Fajardo clinches 12th Best Player of the Conference title

Ralph Edwin Villanueva - Philstar.com
July 20, 2025 | 8:14pm
Fajardo clinches 12th Best Player of the Conference title
San Miguel's June Mar Fajardo (15) lifts his 12th Best Player of the Conference Award ahead of the PBA Philippine Cup Finals Game 4 Sunday at the MOA Arena.
(PBA Images)

MANILA, Philippines — Dominance continues for June Mar Fajardo.

For a record-extending 12th time, the 6-foot-10 big man for the San Miguel Beermen has been named the PBA Best Player of the Conference.

He was given the award minutes before Game 4 of the PBA Philippine Cup Finals, where the Beermen hold a 2-1 win-loss record over the TNT Tropang 5G.

Fajardo edged teammate CJ Perez, NLEX’s Robert Bolick, Phoenix’s Jason Perkins and Magnolia’s Zav Lucero for the award.

This is the second time this season that the center took home the plum.

He was also the BPC of this season's Governors' Cup. He finished among the finalists in the Commissioner's Cup, which was ruled by then-NorthPort Batang Pier forward Arvin Tolentino.

Fajardo garnered a total of 1,085 points off of 489 average statistical points, 505 points from media votes and 91 points from players' votes.

Coming in second is Perez, who tallied a total of 704 points. The two Beermen were followed by Bolick's 562, Lucero's 459 and Perkins' 441. 

Through the PBA Philippine Cup semifinals, Fajardo averaged 16.0 points, 13.9 rebounds and 3.2 assists per game.

He continues to be the anchor for San Miguel in the All-Filipino Cup’s finals with 25.3 points, 11.7 rebounds and 2.0 assists per game to go with 1.3 steals and 1.0 block a contest through the three games.

The Kraken will try to lift San Miguel to within a game from the Philippine Cup title in Game 4, which is currently ongoing as of press time.

BASKETBALL

JUNE MAR FAJARDO

PBA

SAN MIGUEL BEERMEN
