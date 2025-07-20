^

Duel on the hills: Avaricio, Singson lead LPGT Valley hunt

Philstar.com
July 20, 2025 | 5:20pm
Chanelle Avaricio
(Pilipinas Golf)


MANILA, Philippines -- Chanelle Avaricio and Mafy Singson, both coming off contrasting but equally compelling triumphs in recent Ladies Philippine Golf Tour events, brace for a potential marquee showdown when the ICTSI Valley Golf Challenge fires off Tuesday (July 22) at the South course of the Valley Golf and Country Club in Antipolo.

While the 24-player field is stacked with talent, including seasoned campaigners, young guns and title-hungry veterans, all eyes are expected to be on the brewing rivalry between Singson and Avaricio, two of the brightest stars of the current LPGT season.

Singson broke through with her first pro victory at Eagle Ridge last March, outdueling Florence Bisera in a tense sudden-death playoff. The gritty win marked a significant milestone in her transition from a highly successful amateur career, where she also bagged LPGT titles, to the professional ranks.

Known for her calm demeanor under pressure and precision shot-making, Singson has since continued to gain valuable experience on the China LPGA Tour, sharpening both her mental game and competitive edge.

Avaricio, meanwhile, ended a lengthy title drought in emphatic fashion, romping to a six-shot victory over Singson and the rest of the field at the Forest Hills Classic last month. The multi-titled LPGT campaigner displayed total control across all aspects of her game, reaffirming her place among the country’s elite.

Avaricio’s game has also evolved with her steady participation in the Thai LPGA Tour, where she has competed against deeper, more international fields.

Their contrasting paths – Singson's grinding, breakthrough climb and Avaricio’s dominant resurgence – now converge at Valley Golf, where the duo is expected to anchor a wide-open 54-hole battle. For Avaricio, it’s a chance to assert supremacy and win back-to-back. For Singson, an opportunity to exact revenge and reclaim momentum.

But the field is far from a two-player race.

Former Order of Merit winner Princess Superal seeks to rediscover her championship form, armed with the experience of competing in the Japan Step Up Tour and the Thai LPGA. Harmie Constantino, Sarah Ababa and Chihiro Ikeda are seasoned contenders, each capable of seizing the spotlight at any time.

Then there’s the youth movement led by Tiffany Lee, who captured her first pro win in her debut at Splendido Taal. Though she faltered in the next couple of events, her back-to-back third-place finishes at Eagle Ridge and Forest Hills suggest she may be on the brink of a breakout week in the event organized by Pilipinas Golf Tournaments, Inc.

Mikha Fortuna, a former Match Play Finals winner, is likewise hungry for a breakthrough, as is Bisera, who is looking to turn the heartbreak of a playoff loss to Singson into redemption.

Meanwhile, Marvi Monsalve, Gretchen Villacencio, Pamela Mariano, Kayla Nocum and Martina Miñoza are all eager to crash the party and contend for a career-defining victory in the P750,000 tournament sponsored by ICTSI and backed by official outfitter Kampfortis Golf.

Whether it culminates in an Avaricio-Singson final day duel or opens the door for a new face to emerge, fireworks are guaranteed from the opening tee shot to the last pressure-packed putt.

