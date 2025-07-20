^

Punchstats: Barrios leads with jab; Pacquiao banks on power blows

Dino Maragay - Philstar.com
July 20, 2025 | 4:57pm
Manny Pacquiao (left) and Mario Barrios figure in a clash of heads during their WBC welterweight title fight, which ended in a majority draw at the MGM Grand Garden Arena on July 19, 2025 in Las Vegas, Nevada.
Harry How / Getty Images / AFP

LAS VEGAS, United States — Manny Pacquiao’s close fight with Mario Barrios here Saturday, July 19, (Sunday, July 20, Manila time) ended up to be a battle between an aggressive power puncher against a jabber.

Compubox, the company in charge of tallying punches thrown in matches, pointed out that both Barrios and Pacquiao anchored their offense on jabs and power blows, respectively.

The two settled for a majority draw in front of over 13,000 fans who witnessed their thrilling match at the MGM Grand Garden Arena here.

Barrios, who retained his World Boxing Council welterweight champion, put his four-inch reach advantage to full use with boxing’s most basic punch — the jab.

The Mexican-American connected on 45 of 423 jabs (10.6%), twice that of Pacquiao, who landed only 20 of 318 (6.3%).

Barrios frequently used his jab to stymie a forward-fighting Pacquiao, who tried his best to hurt Barrios with his trademark flurries to the head and the body.

"His stamina is crazy. He's still strong as hell and his timing is real. He's still a very awkward fighter to try to figure out,” Barrios said of the former eight-division world champion.

But what Pacquiao lacked in the jab department, he made up for in the volume of power punches.

The Filipino icon unleashed 259 power punches, 81 of which found their mark (31.3%). Barrios, on the other hand, landed 75 power blows out of 235 (31.9%).

Pacquiao was able to get through Barrios’ guard by throwing combinations to the body and head.

"I was more tactical in this fight than my last time fighting. I needed to be more active and throw more punches, because that's my style,” he said.

Both fighters, however, fell short of becoming the clear winner despite their best efforts.

