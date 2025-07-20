J60 PHINMA-ITF tilt: Madis, Stefi cop doubles crown

MANILA, Philippines -- Philippine Tennis Academy players Tennielle Madis and Stefi Marithe Aludo won the girls' doubles title in the first leg of the J60 PHINMA-ITF Championships which concluded Sunday at the Manila Polo Club shell court in Makati City.

The third-seeded Filipinos stunned No. 2 Taiwanese pair Yuhan Chen and Yu-Ning Tsai, 6-2, 7-5, to secure their fifth crown.

To reach the championship round, Madis and Steffi ousted No. 2 Japanese Aoi Watanabe and Taiwanese Yesung Choo, 6-4, 6-2.

Chen and Tsai, on the other hand, defeated Australian Taylah Lessue and Korean Seojin Park, 6-2, 6-4.

In the singles finals, South Korea's top junior Choo defeated No. 7 Aludo, 6-2, 6-2.

"I think I just won the title by doing my best in the match," said the 16-year-old member of the Destiny Tennis Academy, ranked No. 265 in the ITF Juniors.

Aludo held her serve at 1-3 and broke Choo's serve at 2-5 in the second set. But the Korean played steadier to claim victory.

"She (Choo) really played very well, I tried my best. I hope to perform better in the second leg," said Aludo, who eliminated No. 2 Watanabe, 6-3, 4-6, 6-4, in the semis.

Meanwhile, third seed Korean Min Hyuk Cho downed second seed compatriot Tae Woo Kim, 7-5, 6-3, to capture the boys' singles title.

In the doubles finals, second seeds Kim and Taiwanese Kuan-Ting Chen triumphed over No. 4 Taiwanese duo Kousuke Ko and Kuan-Hsien Yu, 7-5, 6-1.