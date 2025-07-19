Jones Cup: SGA blasts Bahrain, bags back-to-back titles

MANILA, Philippines — Strong Group-Philippines smothered Bahrain, 92-68, to complete a back-to-back title feat in the 2025 William Jones Cup Saturday at the Xinzhuang Gymnasium in Taiwan.

Former NBA standout Andre Roberson collared 25 points and 14 rebounds as the Strong Group improved to 7-0 entering its final but non-bearing game against the winless United Arab Emirates (0-7).

Strong Group’s title, though gunning for a second straight tournament sweep, is already in the bag regardless of the result of its own game and the last match of host Chinese Taipei-Blue (5-1) against Qatar and Japan due to the winner-over-the-other (WOTO) rule.

The wards of head coach Charles Tiu bested Chinese Taipei, 67-56, in the tournament opener.

It’s the first back-to-back Jones Cup title for the Philippines in the 44-year history of Jones Cup, delivering the country’s eighth crown after Northern Cement (1982), San Miguel (1985), the Philippine Centennial Team (1998), Gilas Pilipinas (2012) and Mighty Sports (2016 and 2019).

"It feels great to win again. We prepared hard for this tournament. Our players played hard throughout—from the locals to the imports. I tip my hat off to this great group of guys,” Tiu said.

“What’s really rare here is the opportunity. Just want to give credit to our bosses—Boss Frank and Jacob Lao—for allowing us to run it back again and for the trust to form and build this team. It’s rare to get to work for bosses like them,” he added.

Tajuan Agee added 19 points with solid support from locals Javi Gomez de Liaño (12) and Rhenz Abando (11) for Strong Group. Ian Bennet Miller and Dave Ildefonso had nine and eight points, respectively.

Subah Azzam (14) and Abdulqader Mohamed (12) led Bahrain which felt the absence of top reinforcements Wayne Chism, a former PBA import, and ex-NBA player Jakarr Sampson in losing at title shot at 6-2 after also a 93-50 loss to Chinese Taipei-Blue.