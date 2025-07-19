^

Sports

Jones Cup: SGA blasts Bahrain, bags back-to-back titles

John Bryan Ulanday - Philstar.com
July 19, 2025 | 6:38pm
Jones Cup: SGA blasts Bahrain, bags back-to-back titles
Strong Group Athletics
(Strong Group Athletics media)

MANILA, Philippines — Strong Group-Philippines smothered Bahrain, 92-68, to complete a back-to-back title feat in the 2025 William Jones Cup Saturday at the Xinzhuang Gymnasium in Taiwan.

Former NBA standout Andre Roberson collared 25 points and 14 rebounds as the Strong Group improved to 7-0 entering its final but non-bearing game against the winless United Arab Emirates (0-7).

Strong Group’s title, though gunning for a second straight tournament sweep, is already in the bag regardless of the result of its own game and the last match of host Chinese Taipei-Blue (5-1) against Qatar and Japan due to the winner-over-the-other (WOTO) rule.

The wards of head coach Charles Tiu bested Chinese Taipei, 67-56, in the tournament opener.

It’s the first back-to-back Jones Cup title for the Philippines in the 44-year history of Jones Cup, delivering the country’s eighth crown after Northern Cement (1982), San Miguel (1985), the Philippine Centennial Team (1998), Gilas Pilipinas (2012) and Mighty Sports (2016 and 2019).

"It feels great to win again. We prepared hard for this tournament. Our players played hard throughout—from the locals to the imports. I tip my hat off to this great group of guys,” Tiu said.

“What’s really rare here is the opportunity. Just want to give credit to our bosses—Boss Frank and Jacob Lao—for allowing us to run it back again and for the trust to form and build this team. It’s rare to get to work for bosses like them,” he added.

Tajuan Agee added 19 points with solid support from locals Javi Gomez de Liaño (12) and Rhenz Abando (11) for Strong Group. Ian Bennet Miller and Dave Ildefonso had nine and eight points, respectively.

Subah Azzam (14) and Abdulqader Mohamed (12) led Bahrain which felt the absence of top reinforcements Wayne Chism, a former PBA import, and ex-NBA player Jakarr Sampson in losing at title shot at 6-2 after also a 93-50 loss to Chinese Taipei-Blue.

BASKETBALL

JONES CUP

STRONG GROUP ATHLETICS
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Fajardo, Ross take charge for Beermen in Game 3

Fajardo, Ross take charge for Beermen in Game 3

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 8 hours ago
With a 2-1 advantage up for grabs, the San Miguel Beermen banked on old reliables June Mar Fajardo and Chris Ross to grab...
Sports
fbtw
Defeating a champion &ndash; and Father Time

Defeating a champion – and Father Time

By Jan Veran | 7 hours ago
Four years of inactivity haven’t deterred Manny Pacquiao from climbing into the ring once more – this time for...
Sports
fbtw
Barrios reminds Pacman of Marquez KO

Barrios reminds Pacman of Marquez KO

By Abac Cordero | 20 hours ago
Mario Barrios and his outspoken trainer, Bob Santos, are playing mind games with Manny Pacquiao.
Sports
fbtw
Chot Reyes, Jericho Cruz in heated Game 3 moment

Chot Reyes, Jericho Cruz in heated Game 3 moment

7 hours ago
TNT head coach Chot Reyes and San Miguel Beermen’s Jericho Cruz engaged in a verbal confrontation in Game 3 of the Philippine...
Sports
fbtw
Bambol visits Filipino pugs

Bambol visits Filipino pugs

20 hours ago
Philippine Olympic Committee (POC) president Abraham “Bambol” Tolentino expressed his all-out support to hall-of-famer...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Bigger yet lighter: Barrios impresses in hurdling scales

Bigger yet lighter: Barrios impresses in hurdling scales

By Dino Maragay | 4 hours ago
For someone who campaigns as a welterweight — or 147-pounder — Mario Barrios is considered big for his divis...
Sports
fbtw
PGT title chase heats up at rain-soaked Valley Golf

PGT title chase heats up at rain-soaked Valley Golf

6 hours ago
A tense, nail-biter of a finish marked the last Philippine Golf Tour leg at Forest Hills, and an even more thrilling battle...
Sports
fbtw
Lim eyes hat-trick as Olivarez Nat&rsquo;l Open Tennis unfolds

Lim eyes hat-trick as Olivarez Nat’l Open Tennis unfolds

6 hours ago
Streaking Alberto Lim Jr. resumes his dominant run in the local tennis circuit as he leads the cast in the Cong. Eric Olivarez...
Sports
fbtw
Filipino pugs eye wins as Pacquiao-Barrios curtain-raisers

Filipino pugs eye wins as Pacquiao-Barrios curtain-raisers

By Dino Maragay | 6 hours ago
Olympic bronze medalist Eumir Marcial and former world champion Mark Magsayo will usher in the show eyeing impressive victories...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with