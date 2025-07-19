Aludo books finals berth in J60 PHINMA-ITF Championships



MANILA, Philippines -- Tennis Academy player Stefi Marithe Aludo marched to the girls' singles final after a 6-3, 4-6, 6-4 victory over second seed Japanese Aoi Watanabe in the J60 PHINMA-ITF Championships at the Manila Polo Club in Makati City on Saturday.

The seventh-seeded Aludo will be up against third seed Korea Yesung Choo, who triumphed over No. 8 Taiwanese Yen-Ni Chiang, 6-4, 6-2, in the other semifinal match.

Meanwhile, third seeds Aludo and Tennielle Madis ousted top seeds Watanabe and Choo, 6-4, 6-2, to reach the doubles final.

They will face second seeds Yuhan Chen of China and Yu-Ning Tsai of Chinese Taipei, who outplayed Taylah Lessue of Australia and Seojin Park of Korea, 6-2, 6-4.

In the boys' singles division, No. 2 Tae Woo Kim of Korea prevailed over Ryu Kotikula of Thailand, 6-1, 6-3, to arrange a title duel against No. 3 Min Hyuk Cho of Korea, a 6-0, 6-2 winner over Hruthik Katakam.

Kim also made it to the doubles final with Kuan-Ting Chen of Chinese Taipei, beating third seeds Luke Jie Xi Ho of Singapore and Kotikula, 6-1, 6-1.

Kim and Chen, the No. 2 seeds, will face No. 4 Kousuke Ko and Kuan-Hsien Yu of Chinese Taipei, who conquered Indians Anurag Shourya Kallambella and Katakam, 2-6, 7-6 (4), 10-5.