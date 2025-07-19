^

Gilas women finish sixth after heartbreaking loss to NZ

Ralph Edwin Villanueva - Philstar.com
July 19, 2025 | 3:53pm
Gilas women finish sixth after heartbreaking loss to NZ
Gilas' Vanessa de Jesus (2) dribbles past the defense of New Zealand during their FIBA Asia Cup matchup Saturday in China.
(FIBA)

MANILA, Philippines — Gilas Pilipinas Women had a heartbreaking finish in the 2025 FIBA Women’s Asia Cup after running out of gas against New Zealand, 78-71, in their classification matchup Saturday afternoon at the Shenzhen Sports Center in China.

The Philippines came back from 16 points down and led by six early in the fourth quarter but faltered in the final frame.

With the loss, Gilas settled for sixth place, which is the same finish they had in the 2023 Women’s Asia Cup. New Zealand wound up fifth.

Vanessa de Jesus topscored for Gilas with 16 points, four rebounds, and four assists in 30 minutes of action. Khate Castillo followed with 14 markers on 4-of-7 shooting from beyond the arc.

Naomi Panganiban and Sumayah Sugapong added 11 points apiece for the Filipinas.

After trailing by as much as 16 points in the first half, 31-15, the Philippines slowly but surely dug themselves out of the hole.

The Nationals took a 56-53 lead at the end of the third after consecutive free throws by Jack Animam and Castillo.

With momentum on their side, Gilas pulled ahead by six, 63-57, following a Panganiban layup off a steal by Angel Surada.

A pair of free throws by Panganiban gave the Philippines a slim 68-65 lead with 5:28 remaining.

However, New Zealand responded with full-court pressure and tightened their defense, triggering a four-minute scoring drought for Gilas. The Tall Ferns unleashed an 11-0 run to seize control, 76-68, capped by an and-one play by Emilia Shearer.

A split from the line by Panganiban finally stopped the bleeding, but it came too late.

Esra McGoldrick led New Zealand with 17 points, seven rebounds, two assists, two blocks, and a steal. Shearer added 16 points, six boards, and four assists.

New Zealand dominated the glass, outrebounding the Philippines 66-35.

Gilas, however, forced 18 turnovers while committing only 10.

Still, it was a run to remember for the young Philippine squad, which featured a core of collegiate players. The country will remain in Division A after its sixth-place finish and has also secured a spot in the FIBA World Cup qualifiers.

