â€˜Itâ€™s my time now:â€™ Barrios poised to close the Pacquiao chapter

‘It’s my time now:’ Barrios poised to close the Pacquiao chapter

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - JULY 16: WBC welterweight champion Mario Barrios smiles as he attends a news conference at MGM Grand Hotel & Casino on July 16, 2025 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Barrios is scheduled to defend his title against Manny Pacquiao, who announced he was coming out of retirement nearly four years after his last fight, on July 19 at MGM Grand Garden Arena.



MANILA, Philippines -- Mario Barrios isn’t just defending his title on July 20 (Manila time). He’s aiming to end a legacy.

At 30, the WBC welterweight champion finds himself cast as the villain in what could be the final act of one of boxing’s most storied careers. But he’s not flinching – not in the spotlight, not in the presence of greatness, and not in the face of a living legend determined to turn back time.

“I know Manny has accomplished so much, but it’s my time now,” said Barrios, after the official weigh-in, where he came in at 146.2 lbs to Pacquiao’s 146.8.

“I’m approaching it the same way that I do in all my other fights. I treat it just another title defense.”

The fight, set at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas (Sunday in Manila), pits two boxers separated by 16 years, nearly a foot in height, and the opposing ends of their careers.

While Pacquiao, 46, is chasing history with one last push, Barrios is chasing legitimacy – determined not just to retain his belt, but to prove he belongs in the upper echelon of the sport by taking down one of the greatest to ever lace up gloves.

Pacquiao, meanwhile, enters the ring after a four-year layoff, insisting the rest has done his body good.

Boxing is my passion,” said Pacquiao. “Four years (of inactivity) is good for my body, it gave me a chance to rest after decades of fighting.”

But healing doesn’t reverse aging. And Barrios knows it.

Though respectful, the tone from Barrios during the official weigh-in is clear: he doesn’t want to merely outpoint Pacquiao. He wants to retire him.

While fans roared for the Filipino icon at weigh-in – his 16th appearance at the MGM Grand, the most of any boxer – there was an unmistakable sense of finality in the air. Pacquiao is no stranger to long odds, but few comebacks in boxing history have come with stakes this existential.

His last in-ring action, a lackluster exhibition bout against a Japanese mixed martial artist, showcased a visibly slower Pacquiao, struggling with distance, timing, and output.

Against Barrios, who’s taller (6-feet to Pacquiao’s 5-5), longer, and still very much in his prime, the physical challenge could prove insurmountable.

Barrios, a Mexican-American slugger with a 29-2-1 record and 18 knockouts, has the kind of power that doesn’t just win fights – it changes careers. And in this case, he’s aiming to end one.

As for Pacquiao, he insists he's not just here for nostalgia. He wants to win. He wants to shock the world. Again.

“I miss boxing, it is my passion,” said Pacquiao, his voice steady and determined as ever. “I’m thankful to God… until now, he gave me strength, kept me safe, and gave me good health. That’s why Manny Pacquiao is here. And I’m back.”

But no matter the strength of his faith or the size of the crowd behind him, the odds – and the years – are stacked against him.

Barrios knows that. And he’s ready.