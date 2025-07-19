^

PGT title chase heats up at rain-soaked Valley Golf

Philstar.com
July 19, 2025 | 1:33pm
PGT title chase heats up at rain-soaked Valley Golf
Guido van der Valk
(Pilipinas Golf)

MANILA, Philippines -- A tense, nail-biter of a finish marked the last Philippine Golf Tour leg at Forest Hills, and an even more thrilling battle looms as the circuit resumes with the fourth leg at the Valley Golf and Country Club's South course in Antipolo starting Tuesday, July 22nd.

After Angelo Que dominated the season’s first two legs at Pradera Verde and Eagle Ridge, Guido van der Valk halted his streak with a gritty one-stroke win at Forest Hills last month. The Dutchman edged Que and 2024 champion Keanu Jahns to finally snap a long title spell – one that included a painful playoff loss at The Country Club Invitational in January.

Now back on top, van der Valk eyes a second crown this year, aiming to match Que’s early-season feat. But the road ahead is anything but easy.

A deep, competitive field awaits, with Que and Jahns leading the charge, backed by a cast of battle-tested veterans and hungry young guns ready to stamp their class.

Among them are cousins Aidric Chan and Carl Corpus, who are riding high from their back-to-back Asian Development Tour triumphs in Morocco. They come into the P2 million tournament not just as contenders but as serious threats to pull off a breakthrough on local soil.

Also expected to contend are Sean Ramos and Lloyd Go, who’ve gained valuable experience and confidence from recent international stints. The 72-hole championship, serving as the fourth leg of the 10-stage circuit organized by Pilipinas Golf Tournaments, Inc., promises fireworks as more than a dozen top players chase glory.

Past leg winners Jhonnel Ababa, Rupert Zaragosa, Reymon Jaraula, Mike Bibat, Ira Alido and Zanieboy Gialon are also in the mix, alongside title-hungry aspirants like Dino Villanueva, Hyun Ho Rho, Ryan Monsalve, Russel Bautista, Nilo Salahog, Albin Engino and Kristoffer Arevalo – all gunning to break through or return to the winner’s circle.

Foreign aces are also poised to make a run at the title. Led by van der Valk, the international contingent features Japanese mainstays Ozeki Kakeru, Daiya Suzuki, Toru Nakajima, Junichi Katayama, and Atsushi Ueda, along with Koreans Tae Soo Kim, Tae Won Kim, Jisung Cheon, and Taewon Ha and Brunei’s Qawim Aslimon.

What makes this week’s challenge even more daunting is the layout itself. The Valley Golf’s South course is a true test of shotmaking and mental toughness. Characterized by tight, tree-lined fairways, dramatic elevation changes, meandering creeks and slick, undulating greens, it demands precision off the tee, sharp iron play, and deft touch on the putting surfaces.

It last hosted the PGT in 2023, where Jaraula snapped a long title drought with an emphatic five-stroke triumph over Go and Clyde Mondilla.

