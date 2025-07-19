Lim eyes hat-trick as Olivarez Natâ€™l Open Tennis unfolds

Lim eyes hat-trick as Olivarez Nat’l Open Tennis unfolds

MANILA, Philippines -- Streaking Alberto Lim Jr. resumes his dominant run in the local tennis circuit as he leads the cast in the Cong. Eric Olivarez National Open Tennis Championships, which gets going Sunday at the Olivarez Sports Center and the Parañaque courts.

Coming off back-to-back victories in the Iloilo National Open last April and the Calderon Cup in Isabela two weeks ago, the 26-year-old Lim is the heavy favorite in the P360,000 championship, a key component of the Olivarez family’s longstanding commitment to grassroots tennis and player development.

To accommodate the surge in participants, including those in the juniors and other divisions, the two-week tournament will be staged across two venues.

Despite the full schedule, all eyes will be on Lim, a former junior standout who is expected to face a spirited challenge from Eric Jed Olivarez, who will draw strength from the home crowd and the familiarity of competing on his home court.

Also vying for the top P60,000 purse are Vicente Anasta, John Benedict Aguilar, John Kendrick Bona, Loucas Fernandez, Nilo Ledama and Noel Salupado, alongside Vince Serina, Marco Macalintal, Fritz Bernales and Lance Fernandez.

A qualifying event was held Saturday to determine four main draw spots and two wildcard entries, with the likes of Iuri Cua, Allyson Cabanilla, Mark Bocalan, Randolf Hidalgo, Chat Conta, Aeyshaun Gomez, Josept Saraza and Phil Amora among the top hopefuls in the Group A event presented by Dunlop and backed by Universal Tennis and ICON Golf & Sports.

Also on tap are the men’s doubles, pro-am men’s doubles, legends men’s doubles (30s, 40s, 50s, 60s and below 30s), and the Classified Unisex doubles (Class B, C, and D).

The juniors division, part of the Palawan Pawnshop tennis program spearheaded by PPS-PEPP president/CEO Bobby Castro, will run from July 24 to 30, according to PPS-PEPP Sports Program and Development director Bobby Mangunay. It covers multiple age brackets (10-and-under unisex, 12-, 14-, 16-, and 18-and-under boys and girls). For details, contact 0915-4046464.