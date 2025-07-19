Chot Reyes, Jericho Cruz in heated Game 3 moment

San Miguel's Jericho Cruz (39) shoots over the defense of the TNT Tropang 5G during their PBA Philippine Cup Finals Game 3 matchup Friday at the Big Dome.

MANILA, Philippines — TNT head coach Chot Reyes and San Miguel Beermen’s Jericho Cruz engaged in a verbal confrontation in Game 3 of the Philippine Cup finals.

Cruz was called for a technical foul due to second motion with five minutes remaining in the game. While the referees reviewed the play, Cruz approached the TNT bench and exchanged some words to the opposing coach.

After TNT’s 108-88 Game 3 defeat Friday evening, Reyes said he does not know what riled Cruz up as he was merely celebrating the free throw that would be given to them at such a critical moment.

“I was just clapping. I don’t know what he was upset about. I knew it was going to be a technical so I was clapping,” Reyes said as he explained what happened.

“Akala niya yata sa kanya ako pumapalakpak. Syempre nakatingin ako sa kanya, pumapalakpak ako. Sabi niya what did I do. Sabi ko what am I doing, I’m just clapping,” he added.

Prior to the confrontation, members from the Tropang 5G side were complaining about Cruz’s fouls on their players.

Meanwhile, TNT forward Calvin Oftana downplayed the incident, saying physicality is part of the game and a product of how much both teams want to win the championship.

“Both teams gusto manalo, gusto din namin manalo. Part of the game yun palagi. Wala naman kailangan ikainis doon,” Oftana said. -- Ravi Tan, intern