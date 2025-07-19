Defeating a champion â€“ and Father Time

Defeating a champion – and Father Time

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - JULY 18: Manny Pacquiao poses during a ceremonial weigh-in at MGM Grand Garden Arena on July 18, 2025 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Pacquiao, who announced he was coming out of retirement nearly four years after his last fight, is scheduled to challenge WBC welterweight champion Mario Barrios for his title on July 19 at MGM Grand Garden Arena.

MANILA, Philippines -- Four years of inactivity haven’t deterred Manny Pacquiao from climbing into the ring once more – this time for a world title bout against a fighter 16 years his junior.

Come July 19 at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas (July 20, Sunday in Manila), the only eight-division world champion in boxing history will face the dangerous Mario Barrios, the reigning WBC welterweight king. At 46 years old, Pacquiao isn’t just taking on a young champion in his prime – he’s daring to defy the very limits of human endurance and longevity in one of the most unforgiving sports.

“Boxing is my passion,” Pacquiao said during the official weigh-in Friday (Saturday, Manila time), where he tipped the scales at 146.8 lbs against Barrios’ 146.2. “Four years (of inactivity) is good for my body, it gave me a chance to rest after decades of fighting.”

And fight he has. With a storied career spanning more than 25 years, Pacquiao has already cemented his place in the pantheon of boxing greats. But this comeback – against a legitimate champion in Barrios – has raised eyebrows among fans and boxing insiders alike.

Even the World Boxing Council admitted that awarding Pacquiao a No. 5 ranking in the welterweight division was a misstep. Nevertheless, it defended their decision to let “legendary boxers” bypass the ranks for an immediate title shot, citing his iconic status.

Still, not everyone is convinced. Longtime promoter and confidant Bob Arum, who helped guide Pacquiao through many of his biggest bouts, voiced concern over his former fighter’s return.

“It seems questionable that, at his age, he would put himself at risk by going into the ring with a champion fighter,” Arum said. “I mean, George Foreman wasn’t even that age — he was younger when he beat Michael Moorer. And George had been active over the years prior to that fight. Manny hasn’t been active at all, really.”

Arum added, however, that he would still be rooting for the Filipino icon.

There’s no denying Pacquiao’s will, hunger and heart. But boxing is as much a physical battleground as it is a mental one – and no one escapes its toll. Pacquiao has fought in 72 professional bouts, racking up 62 wins (39 by knockout), 8 losses, and 2 draws. Behind those numbers are wars that left scars – some visible, many not.

Years of punishing training camps, brutal fights, and the grind of maintaining weight and speed have worn down even the sport’s most gifted athletes. Reflexes slow. Punch resistance diminishes. Recovery time doubles. The punches that used to miss now land. The openings that used to appear vanish quicker than ever.

Pacquiao’s exhibition match against a Japanese mixed martial artist last year ended in an underwhelming draw, exposing signs of age-related decline, including noticeable sluggishness and a persistent struggle to deal with a taller opponent. He later admitted that his opponent’s height was a key factor in his inability to score a knockout.

Now, the 5-foot-5 Pacquiao faces an even greater physical challenge in a fresh, hungry and hard-hitting Barrios – a six-footer in his prime, boasting clear advantages in both height and reach.

More than just a rising star, Barrios, a 30-year-old Mexican-American fighter with a 29-2-1 record, including 18 knockouts, is a legitimate threat, not just to Pacquiao’s comeback but to his health.

“I know Manny has accomplished so much, but it’s my time now,” said Barrios. “I’m approaching it the same way that I do in all my other fights. I treat it just another title defense.”

But for Pacquiao, this is anything but ordinary. This is legacy. This is personal.

“I’m hungry to win again,” said Pacquiao, whose moniker, “Pacman,” fittingly echoes the name of the classic arcade game that just turned 45 – a cultural icon, much like the fighter himself.

His return to the MGM Grand marks his 16th fight in the fabled arena – more than any other boxer in its history. The crowd roared at the weigh-in, a sea of believers eager to witness one more miracle.

“I know the fans are waiting for a good fight. And I know Barrios is working hard. It’s our job to entertain the fans,” said Pacquiao. “I’m so happy to be back. I miss boxing. It is my passion.”

He added: “I’m thankful to God… until now, he gave me strength, kept me safe, and gave me good health. That’s why Manny Pacquiao is here. And I’m back.”

He dedicates his comeback to his faith – and to the millions of Filipinos who have stood by him for more than two decades.

But passion alone doesn’t win fights. And faith, while it can move mountains, may not always beat the clock.

In sports – and especially in boxing – age is a merciless opponent. No man outruns Father Time forever. Whether Pacquiao still has enough in him to overcome a younger, faster and equally driven champion remains to be seen.

Defeating Barrios is one thing.

Defeating Father Time? That may be the hardest fight of all.