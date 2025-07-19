Chot preaches resilience amid Tropang 5G injury bug

TNT head coach Chot Reyes (middle) reacts at a call during Game 3 of their PBA Philippine Cup Finals matchup.

MANILA, Philippines — Just keep fighting.

After another injury blow to the TNT Tropang 5G, head coach Chot Reyes rallied his wards to “find a way” as they trail 1-2 in the PBA Philippine Cup Finals against the San Miguel Beermen.

With guards Jayson Castro and Rey Nambatac already nursing injuries, the team also lost defensive big man Poy Erram to a grade 2 ankle injury in Game 2.

Erram arrived at the Smart Araneta Coliseum on Friday wearing an aircast boot as his status is still unknown for the rest of the championship round.

Still, Reyes said that the team has to make do with what they have.

“Yeah, we just take it as it is. We have to find a way. We just told our players just to keep fighting,” he told reporters after the 108-88 loss Friday.

“It was too much to ask for us to win against a super powerful team like San Miguel kung kumpleto kami. Ngayon pa kulang-kulang. But, you know, we're going to keep fighting,” he added.

TNT trailed by 18 points in the third quarter, but climbed out of the hole to slice it down to seven in the fourth frame.

But San Miguel’s June Mar Fajardo and Chris Ross led the charge late to break the game wide open.

Erram’s absence was really felt as Fajardo simply dominated inside with 33 points and 11 rebounds.

“Si Poy was big. June Mar had 33 points because we had nobody to match up for us aside from Kelly. That was really very big for us.”

The Tropang 5G also committed 18 turnovers on Friday, which resulted in 32 San Miguel points.

Reyes also lamented the absence of Castro and Nambatac, along with his “third point guard,” Rondae Hollis-Jefferson, who served as floor general at times during the import-laden conferences.

“Turnovers were once again a problem. San Miguel's defending us really well and you're right, we're just turning over too much to give ourselves a chance,” Reyes said.

“So we've lost our top three point guards. We're forcing guys, we're forcing [Jordan] Heading to play the point, which is not his natural position. Buti nga may Almond [Vosotros]. Simon Enciso is really just a back-up player. And Brian Heruela is just a defensive player. We're just making do,” he added.

“Sana kung nandyan si Jayson at si Rey baka mag-iba. Maybe we wouldn't be turning the ball over that much,” he added.

TNT will try to tie things up at 2-all on Sunday’s Game 4 at 7:30 p.m. at the Mall of Asia Arena in Pasay City.