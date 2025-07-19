Fajardo, Ross take charge for Beermen in Game 3

MANILA, Philippines -- With a 2-1 advantage up for grabs, the San Miguel Beermen banked on old reliables June Mar Fajardo and Chris Ross to grab the pivotal Game 3 win of the PBA Philippine Cup Finals against the TNT Tropang 5G.

San Miguel broke the game wide open late in the fourth to seize the 108-88 win against TNT and take a 2-1 lead in the PBA Philippine Cup Finals.

In the middle of it all were Fajardo and Ross.

With TNT big man Poy Erram sidelined with a Grade 2 ankle injury, Fajardo went berserk and scattered 33 points and hauled down 11 rebounds on an ultra-efficient 12-of-15 shooting.

Ross, on the other hand, backstopped with 15 markers and six boards as his defense once again disrupted the flow of the Tropang 5G.

After the game, Beermen head coach Leo Austria tipped his hat on Fajardo and Ross’ killer instinct.

“I think the experience of the player, dahil alam nila fourth quarter is pivotal, and the killer instinct of the player, especially June mar Fajardo and Chris Ross, they know how to handle the finals,” he told reporters.

“And this is a very important game, third game or first game in the best-of-five series. And everybody was inspired by what these two guys are doing in the court. Not only in scoring, but on defending, especially Chris Ross. And their leadership is really amazing,” he added.

Seeing what the veterans of the team were doing, Austria said it passed on to the other players.

“Magugulat kayo kung papano siya maglaro in spite of… pero age doesn't matter. And of course, Junmar is a very experienced player when it comes to playoffs,” the coach stressed.

“He wants to win. And that is the most important thing. Everyone wants to win.”

Led by the two, three other San Miguel players finished in double figures.

Jericho Cruz produced 13 markers and three assists off the bench, while CJ Perez had 12 points. Don Trollano chipped in 10 markers.

Fajardo, for his part, lauded the entire team for stepping up.

“Lahat ng pinasok ni coach sa loob ng court nag-step up lahat. Yan, sinunod lang namin yung plays namin,” the big man said.

“Maganda yung preparation namin. Buti nakuha namin yung panalong to,” he added.

Fajardo underscored that while Erram did not play, he still had a hard time against the TNT squad.

“Kahit wala si Poy, mahirap pa rin para sa akin. Pero andun naman yung teammates ko. Kita niyo naman, si Kelly [Williams], nakaka-shoot siya ng threes. Nagda-drive siya. Siyempre, nahihirapan ako depensahan siya pero thankful ako sa mga teammates ko dahil nagpo-provide sila ng help para sa akin,” Fajardo said.

Now that they are in the driver’s seat of the Finals, the Beermen will try to inch closer to the crown and take a 3-1 lead in Game 4 on Sunday, 7:30 p.m., at the Mall of Asia Arena in Pasay City.