Filipinos in Riyadh show full support for kababayans in Esports World Cup

MANILA, Philippines -- With the Esports World Cup now in full swing in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, Filipinos are once again filling the stadiums to show their support for their kababayans.

The Philippine Embassy in Saudi Arabia have also pledged their support for the athletes and wishing them luck as they compete across the two month event.

"The Embassy would like to assure our esports athletes that we stand behind them throughout the tournament and even during their preps. We wish them well and we are praying for their success. We hope to see them in the final round and even, hopefully, win the finals," said Aldrick Timbol, Vice Consul at the Philippine Embassy.

Across the different events in the Esports World Cup, seven events (Dota2, Valorant, Honor of Kings, Crossfire, Teamfight Tactics, Mobile Legends Bang Bang Men and Women) feature a Filipino competing with five out of the six events having multiple Filipino teams vying for the trophy.

Currently, the highlighted event for the second week of the Esports World Cup is the Mobile Legends Bang Bang Women's Invitational (MWI).

"We had overwhelming support last year from the Filipino community in Riyadh. They come to the venue to support the athletes playing on the stage, not just the women's tournament, but also for the main tournament, MSC as well," said Ray Ng, Head of Esports Ecosystem at MOONTON Games.

"We expect the same welcome from the community groups here in the Philippines as we approach grand final weekend. So, yeah, it's great to see the community here and having a chance to see the best talent from the Philippines competing on the stage," he added.

Dean Jason Ariola, consul of the Philippine embassy, said the bayanihan spirit of Filipinos abroad is "especially strong."

"The diaspora here in Saudi Arabia is a very good example of that community spirit. So, it is not surprising that our competitors were quite surprised to see our kababayans showing full support to them during their performance last year," he said.

"And I expect the same, if not stronger, support from our community here in Saudi Arabia for our Filipino esports athletes competing in this year's tournaments."

The Esports World Cup continues this week with remaining Filipino bets in the MWI 2025 fighting for third place against Myanmar's Terror Queens on Saturday, July 19 at 4pm (Manila time.)