Beermen thump Tropang 5G for 2-1 lead

Ralph Edwin Villanueva - Philstar.com
July 18, 2025 | 10:16pm
San Miguel's June Mar Fajardo (15) shoots over the defense of the TNT Tropang 5G during their PBA Philippine Cup Finals matchup Friday evening at the Big Dome.
(PBA Images)

MANILA, Philippines — The San Miguel Beermen blasted away in the fourth quarter and mauled the TNT Tropang 5G, 108-88, in Game 3 of the PBA Philippine Cup Finals to grab a 2-1 lead Friday at the Smart Araneta Coliseum. 

San Miguel went scoreless in the first five minutes of the fourth quarter but recovered just in time to seize the pivotal Game 3 victory. 

June Mar Fajardo flexed his muscles inside and finished with 33 points, 11 rebounds, three assists, a steal and a block on an efficient 12-of-15 shooting from the field. Chris Ross backstopped with 15 markers and six boards. 

Leading by seven points, 59-52, at the half, San Miguel turned things up a notch in the third quarter and took an 18-point lead, 86-68, late in the third quarter. 

But a massive 15-4 run by the Tropang 5G, capped by a free throw by Calvin Oftana, sliced the deficit to just seven, 83-90, with five minutes remaining. 

Ross, Fajardo and Mo Tautuaa then teamed up and broke the game wide open for San Miguel. 

A Brandon Ganuelas-Rosser slam kept TNT in it, 88-99, with 2:13 left. But Ross, Fajardo and CJ Perez put the finishing touches. 

Jericho Cruz provided the spark with 13 points, while Perez had 12.

RR Pogoy powered the Tropang 5G with 16 markers, three boards and a dime. Oftana added 15 points and nine rebounds, while Almond Vosotros produced 14 points in 13 minutes off the bench. 

Turnovers continued to be the thorn on the side of TNT, as they committed 18, which resulted in 32 San Miguel points. 

Game 4 of the series will be on Sunday, 7:30 p.m., at the Mall of Asia Arena in Pasay City. 

