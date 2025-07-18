^

Sports

Gilas women fall to Korea, bow out of FIBA Asia Cup semis race

John Bryan Ulanday - Philstar.com
July 18, 2025 | 9:50pm
Gilas women fall to Korea, bow out of FIBA Asia Cup semis race
Gilas' Pilipinas Vanessa de Jesus (2) drives past the defense of South Korea during their FIBA Women's Asia Cup matchup Friday.
(FIBA)

MANILA, Philippines — Gilas Pilipinas women fell to South Korea, 104-71, to bow out of contention in the qualification to the semis of the 2025 FIBA Women’s Asia Cup Division A Friday evening, July 18, at the Shenzhen Sports Center in China.

The National stood their ground early on and even took a 16-15 lead before yielding to the South Koreans’ staggering 18-0 blast to stare at a sudden 16-33 deficit that set the tone for a lopsided defeat.

Gilas trailed by as many as 34 points from there to be relegated into the fifth to sixth classification match against New Zealand at 1:30 p.m. Saturday.

New Zealand bowed to Japan, 77-62, in the other bracket, as South Korea and Japan advanced to the Final Four against top seeds Australia and China, respectively.

Naomi Natalie Panganiban led the Philippines with 19 points, four rebounds three assists and two steals.

Vanessa de Jesus added 15 markers, while UAAP standouts Louna Ozar and Kacey dela Rosa chipped in 10 apiece.

Jack Animam was limited to three points and seven rebounds after averaging nearly a double-double in Gilas’ first three games.

Despite the exit, Gilas had a commendable campaign highlighted by securing a ticket in the 2026 FIBA Women’s World Cup qualifiers due to a sure Top-6 finish.

The Nationals, promoted in 2015, also retained their Division A status by dodging a relegation match to Division B, which features cellar-dwellers Lebanon and Indonesia.

Gilas made it happen owing to a 73-70 win over Lebanon to finish third in Group B and advance to the next round after folding to Australia, 115-39, and Japan, 85-82.

Haeran Lee (24), Yoolim Kang (21) and Jihyun Park (15) paced South Korea, which now braces for a tall order against unbeaten and World No. 2 Australia.

BASKETBALL

FIBA

GILAS PILIPINAS
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Barrios trainer wary of &lsquo;absolute assassin&rsquo; Pacquiao
play

Barrios trainer wary of ‘absolute assassin’ Pacquiao

By Dino Maragay | 1 day ago
The camp or World Boxing Council welterweight champion Mario Barrios is underscoring the importance of having a “kill...
Sports
fbtw
Eala out for glory-hunting

Eala out for glory-hunting

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 6 hours ago
Filipina tennis sensation Alex Eala underscored that there is “still a lot for her to achieve,” as she enjoys...
Sports
fbtw
'All-out war': Pacquiao, Barrios ready for fistic fireworks
play

'All-out war': Pacquiao, Barrios ready for fistic fireworks

By Dino Maragay | 1 day ago
Manny Pacquiao and Mario Barrios shared the stage for the first time this week here at the MGM Grand, both promising to deliver...
Sports
fbtw
Pacquiao to finish off Barrios in three rounds &mdash; Buboy Fernandez

Pacquiao to finish off Barrios in three rounds — Buboy Fernandez

By Dino Maragay | 1 day ago
A supremely confident Buboy Fernandez didn’t mince words in predicting how Manny Pacquiao’s fight with Mario Barrios...
Sports
fbtw
No barbs, just pleasantries in Vegas

No barbs, just pleasantries in Vegas

By Abac Cordero | 22 hours ago
Manny Pacquiao and Mario Barrios exchanged pleasantries during Wednesday’s final press conference, and almost burst...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Buenaventura powers UP to twin wins in IIT opener

Buenaventura powers UP to twin wins in IIT opener

4 hours ago
 University of the Philippines-1’s Joshua Buenaventura showcased mental fortitude, composure and competitive fire...
Sports
fbtw
Barrios fight is no one-off for Pacquiao &mdash; if he wins

Barrios fight is no one-off for Pacquiao — if he wins

By Dino Maragay | 5 hours ago
A historic win Saturday (Sunday Manila time) over a reigning champion simply means 46-year-old Manny Pacquiao will be here...
Sports
fbtw
Strong start a must for Pacquiao in Barrios clash

Strong start a must for Pacquiao in Barrios clash

By Dino Maragay | 6 hours ago
Manny Pacquiao’s best chance to dethrone World Boxing Council welterweight champion Mario Barrios is to take him out...
Sports
fbtw
Madis, Aludo advance in J60 PHINMA-ITF Championships

Madis, Aludo advance in J60 PHINMA-ITF Championships

9 hours ago
Filipinos Tennielle Madis and Stefi Marithe Aludo defeated compatriots Ayl Xyza Gonzaga and Erynne Francesca Ong, 6-0, 6-2,...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with