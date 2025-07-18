Gilas women fall to Korea, bow out of FIBA Asia Cup semis race

Gilas' Pilipinas Vanessa de Jesus (2) drives past the defense of South Korea during their FIBA Women's Asia Cup matchup Friday.

MANILA, Philippines — Gilas Pilipinas women fell to South Korea, 104-71, to bow out of contention in the qualification to the semis of the 2025 FIBA Women’s Asia Cup Division A Friday evening, July 18, at the Shenzhen Sports Center in China.

The National stood their ground early on and even took a 16-15 lead before yielding to the South Koreans’ staggering 18-0 blast to stare at a sudden 16-33 deficit that set the tone for a lopsided defeat.

Gilas trailed by as many as 34 points from there to be relegated into the fifth to sixth classification match against New Zealand at 1:30 p.m. Saturday.

New Zealand bowed to Japan, 77-62, in the other bracket, as South Korea and Japan advanced to the Final Four against top seeds Australia and China, respectively.

Naomi Natalie Panganiban led the Philippines with 19 points, four rebounds three assists and two steals.

Vanessa de Jesus added 15 markers, while UAAP standouts Louna Ozar and Kacey dela Rosa chipped in 10 apiece.

Jack Animam was limited to three points and seven rebounds after averaging nearly a double-double in Gilas’ first three games.

Despite the exit, Gilas had a commendable campaign highlighted by securing a ticket in the 2026 FIBA Women’s World Cup qualifiers due to a sure Top-6 finish.

The Nationals, promoted in 2015, also retained their Division A status by dodging a relegation match to Division B, which features cellar-dwellers Lebanon and Indonesia.

Gilas made it happen owing to a 73-70 win over Lebanon to finish third in Group B and advance to the next round after folding to Australia, 115-39, and Japan, 85-82.

Haeran Lee (24), Yoolim Kang (21) and Jihyun Park (15) paced South Korea, which now braces for a tall order against unbeaten and World No. 2 Australia.