Terrafirma remains in PBA after failed sale talks with Valientes

MANILA, Philippines — The Terrafirma Dyip is staying in the PBA for now.

Terrafirma will still be part of the PBA moving forward after the squad’s sale to the Zamboanga Valientes “bogged down,” PBA Commissioner Willie Marcial said.

“Regarding dun sa Terrafirma-Valientes negotiation, nag-bog down. So, hindi nag-materialize ‘yung deal nung dalawa,” Marcial told reporters.

“Ang Terrafirma ay patuloy pa ring sasali sa atin. So, 12 teams pa rin tayo sa 50th,” he added.

According to PBA legal counsel Ogie Narvasa, Valientes team owner Junnie Navarro “really wanted the deal to be completed,” but the two sides could not agree on some details of the sale.

“There were terms and requirements by both teams na hindi nag-meet. Siyempre, alam niyo naman ang negotiations. May hihingin ‘yung isa, may hihingin ‘yung kabila. Parang hindi nagkasundo,” Narvasa said.

“It was a mutual decision not to pursue the sale and purchase,” he added.

Marcial added that for now, no other PBA teams are about to be sold.

But now, there are foreign teams who gave their intentions to play in the PBA as guest teams.

“Tignan din natin, pero nagbigay na ng letter of intent. Kung magkakasundo naman kami, e baka sakaling meron tayong guest team ulit,” the commissioner said.

In April, the Valientes said they had reached a deal with Terrafirma and were waiting for league approval.

Talks with Starhorse Shipping Lines to purchase the team had also previously collapsed.