POC chief checks up on Las Vegas-based Filipino boxers

Philstar.com
July 18, 2025 | 9:13pm
From 2nd from left: POC President Abraham Tolentino, Jerwin Ancajas, Eumir Felix Marcial, Wharton Chan, Jhack Tepora, Jonas Sultan, Vincent Astrolabio and coach trainer Joven Jimenez.

LAS VEGAS, United States — Philippine Olympic Committee (POC) President Abraham “Bambol” Tolentino, in town for Manny Pacquiao’s boxing return against Mario Barrios, visited the Knuckleheads Gym on Thursday (Friday Manila time), which houses several Filipino title contenders. 

Tolentino along with POC Secretary-General Atty. Wharton Chan dropped by the gym owned by international matchmaker Sean Gibbons — president of Pacquiao’s MP Promotions — to meet the Filipino boxers there.

“We are very thankful to Sean [Gibbons] and Manny Pacquiao for taking care of our Filipino boxers who fight for the pride of our country,” Tolentino said. “We may collaborate in the future for a potential representation in the Los Angeles Summer Olympics in 2028.”

“But we will ask permission first to Sean Gibbons if we find some potential talents from their promotions since professional boxing is allowed in the Olympics.”

Tokyo Olympics bronze medalist campaigner Eumir Felix Marcial was among those who welcomed Tolentino.

Marcial, undefeated in five pro fights with three knockouts, battles American Bernard Joseph in an eight-rounder that’s part of the Pacquiao-Barrios undercard.

Meanwhile, Mark “Magsayo squares off with Jorge Mata Cuellar of Mexico in a super featherweight duel in the same card.

“We are praying that Pacquiao, Marcial and Magsayo will win and be safe in their respective fights. We will be watching them live to show our support,” Tolentino added. “Sean’s son Parker also welcomed us there. They are incredibly happy to see us.”

Aside from Marcial, Tolentino also met middleweight prospect Weljon Mindoro, former world super flyweight champion Jerwin Ancajas, bantamweights Vincent Astrolabio and Jonas Sultan, and super bantamweight Carl Jammes Martin.

“We brought them some box of sardines from Zamboanga City. It was good to see them,” he said.

