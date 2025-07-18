Jones Cup: Strong Group keeps Malaysia at bay for sixth straight win

Strong Group Athletics' DJ Fenner (24) drives past the defense of Malaysia during their Jones Cup matchup Friday.

MANILA, Philippines — Reigning champion Strong Group Philippines fended off Malaysia, 106-98, to stay unbeaten and prime up for a virtual title clash against Bahrain in the 2025 William Jones Cup Friday at the Xinzhuang Gymnasium in Taiwan.

The Philippine representative built a 23-point lead but had to weather a late-game storm by the Malaysians to go 6-0 in the nine-team annual invitational tournament.

Strong Group will face fellow unbeaten Bahrain (6-0) in a grudge match with the winner virtually clinching the title entering the last gameday.

Strong Group’s final match is against United Arab Emirates (0-6) while Bahrain has Chinese Taipei-Blue (4-1) at publishing time.

“It was not the best game for us defensively, but we got the job done. Now all focus for us is our game tomorrow against Bahrain — our championship game,” coach Charles Tiu said.

DJ Fenner fired 20 points on 7-of-10 clip laced by eight rebounds and four assists to lead Strong Group in its first single-digit win after dominating their first five opponents.

Local ace Kiefer Ravena added 17 points while NCAA MVP Allen Liwag and Dave Ildefonso chipped in 16 and 13 points, respectively, to make it up for the limited action of Andre Roberson, who only played six minutes and the rest of Tajuan Agee (DNP).

Geo Chiu, with 12 points and 10 rebounds, and Gilas Pilipinas naturalized player Ange Kouame, with 11 points and 10 rebounds, anchored Gilas’ defensive stand amidst Malaysia’s fightback from a 64-87 deficit.

Steven Green exploded for 50 points while Chun Hong Ting (24) and Yi Hou Wang (12) contributed solid efforts but to no avail for Malaysia, who slid to 2-4.