^

Sports

Barrios fight is no one-off for Pacquiao — if he wins

Dino Maragay - Philstar.com
July 18, 2025 | 5:06pm
Barrios fight is no one-off for Pacquiao â€” if he wins
TGB Promotions President Tom Brown (center) looks on as Manny Pacquiao (left) and WBC welterweight champion Mario Barrios pose during their news conference at the MGM Grand Hotel & Casino on July 16, 2025 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Barrios is scheduled to defend his title against Pacquiao, who announced he was coming out of retirement nearly four years after his last fight, on July 19 at MGM Grand Garden Arena.
Ethan Miller / Getty Images / AFP

LAS VEGAS, United States — A historic win Saturday (Sunday Manila time) over a reigning champion simply means 46-year-old Manny Pacquiao will be here to stay.

There are already talks about bigger fights for the Filipino icon if — and that’s a big IF — he dethrones World Boxing Council welterweight champion Mario Barrios on Saturday at the MGM Grand Garden Arena here (Sunday Manila time).

There’s a possible showdown with the hard-punching Gervonta Davis (30-0-1, with 28 knockouts), currently one of sport’s biggest stars.

And of course, a rematch with Floyd Mayweather Jr. will always be part of the conversation for Pacquiao, who is ending a four-year retirement in pursuit of further relevance.

The opportunities should be endless for a huge boxing star like Pacquiao — so long as he emerges the winner this weekend.  

“A win here puts him in the stratosphere, that he’s bigger than anybody in boxing and a lot of sports in the world,” Sean Gibbons, president of Pacquiao’s MP Promotions, told Filipino sportswriters Thursday (Friday Manila time).

“This isn’t a Las Vegas story. This is a worldwide story. A fighter trying to accomplish something that’s never been done. At 46 years old, breaking his own record that he had at 40 years old,” added Gibbons, underscoring the magnitude of a Pacquiao victory over Barrios.

Pacquiao already made history in 2019 when, at 40 years old, he bested Keith Thurman to win the WBA welterweight diadem.

Standing in his way to another feat is Barrios, 30, who definitely is no pushover given the Mexican-American’s advantages in youth, size and activity.

One thing’s certain for Pacquiao if he gets past Barrios: he would no longer be sharing the ring with vloggers and kickboxers in exhibition bouts, as he did the past years against Korean DK Yoo and Japanese MMA fighter Rukiya Anpo.

It will only be against fellow boxing stars.

“(If) Manny wins, he’s fighting real fights. He’s fighting the Gervonta Davises. He’s fighting the Rolly Romeros,” Gibbons said.

BOXING

MANNY PACQUIAO

MARIO BARRIOS

PACQUIAO VS BARRIOS

SEAN GIBBONS
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
'All-out war': Pacquiao, Barrios ready for fistic fireworks
play

'All-out war': Pacquiao, Barrios ready for fistic fireworks

By Dino Maragay | 1 day ago
Manny Pacquiao and Mario Barrios shared the stage for the first time this week here at the MGM Grand, both promising to deliver...
Sports
fbtw
Buboy declares: Game over in 3 rounds

Buboy declares: Game over in 3 rounds

By Abac Cordero | 18 hours ago
Buboy Fernandez dropped the bomb Wednesday saying the fight won’t last the distance.
Sports
fbtw
Pacquiao to finish off Barrios in three rounds &mdash; Buboy Fernandez

Pacquiao to finish off Barrios in three rounds — Buboy Fernandez

By Dino Maragay | 1 day ago
A supremely confident Buboy Fernandez didn’t mince words in predicting how Manny Pacquiao’s fight with Mario Barrios...
Sports
fbtw
Barrios trainer wary of &lsquo;absolute assassin&rsquo; Pacquiao
play

Barrios trainer wary of ‘absolute assassin’ Pacquiao

By Dino Maragay | 1 day ago
The camp or World Boxing Council welterweight champion Mario Barrios is underscoring the importance of having a “kill...
Sports
fbtw
'I'm not an old guy': Usyk says age won't matter in Dubois bout

'I'm not an old guy': Usyk says age won't matter in Dubois bout

8 hours ago
Oleksandr Usyk has slammed claims that his age could be the decisive factor in this weekend's undisputed world heavyweight...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Magsayo seeks to shine anew in Pacquiao undercard

Magsayo seeks to shine anew in Pacquiao undercard

By Dino Maragay | 13 hours ago
Former world champion Mark Magsayo resumes his mission to become a two-division titlist as he set to fight for the second...
Sports
fbtw
A test of will, resilience

A test of will, resilience

By Olmin Leyba | 18 hours ago
It’s all even in the greater scheme of things but in the first two games of the PBA Philippine Cup finals, TNT, having...
Sports
fbtw

Fighting for clean sweep

By Joaquin Henson | 18 hours ago
Three Filipino fighters take on separate opponents at the MGM Grand Garden Arena, Las Vegas, tomorrow night (Sunday morning, Manila) and Freddie Roach’s long-time assistant Marvin Somodio, who closely watched...
Sports
fbtw
No barbs, just pleasantries in Vegas

No barbs, just pleasantries in Vegas

By Abac Cordero | 18 hours ago
Manny Pacquiao and Mario Barrios exchanged pleasantries during Wednesday’s final press conference, and almost burst...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with