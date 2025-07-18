Barrios fight is no one-off for Pacquiao â€” if he wins

Barrios fight is no one-off for Pacquiao — if he wins

TGB Promotions President Tom Brown (center) looks on as Manny Pacquiao (left) and WBC welterweight champion Mario Barrios pose during their news conference at the MGM Grand Hotel & Casino on July 16, 2025 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Barrios is scheduled to defend his title against Pacquiao, who announced he was coming out of retirement nearly four years after his last fight, on July 19 at MGM Grand Garden Arena.

LAS VEGAS, United States — A historic win Saturday (Sunday Manila time) over a reigning champion simply means 46-year-old Manny Pacquiao will be here to stay.

There are already talks about bigger fights for the Filipino icon if — and that’s a big IF — he dethrones World Boxing Council welterweight champion Mario Barrios on Saturday at the MGM Grand Garden Arena here (Sunday Manila time).

There’s a possible showdown with the hard-punching Gervonta Davis (30-0-1, with 28 knockouts), currently one of sport’s biggest stars.

And of course, a rematch with Floyd Mayweather Jr. will always be part of the conversation for Pacquiao, who is ending a four-year retirement in pursuit of further relevance.

The opportunities should be endless for a huge boxing star like Pacquiao — so long as he emerges the winner this weekend.

“A win here puts him in the stratosphere, that he’s bigger than anybody in boxing and a lot of sports in the world,” Sean Gibbons, president of Pacquiao’s MP Promotions, told Filipino sportswriters Thursday (Friday Manila time).

“This isn’t a Las Vegas story. This is a worldwide story. A fighter trying to accomplish something that’s never been done. At 46 years old, breaking his own record that he had at 40 years old,” added Gibbons, underscoring the magnitude of a Pacquiao victory over Barrios.

Pacquiao already made history in 2019 when, at 40 years old, he bested Keith Thurman to win the WBA welterweight diadem.

Standing in his way to another feat is Barrios, 30, who definitely is no pushover given the Mexican-American’s advantages in youth, size and activity.

One thing’s certain for Pacquiao if he gets past Barrios: he would no longer be sharing the ring with vloggers and kickboxers in exhibition bouts, as he did the past years against Korean DK Yoo and Japanese MMA fighter Rukiya Anpo.

It will only be against fellow boxing stars.

“(If) Manny wins, he’s fighting real fights. He’s fighting the Gervonta Davises. He’s fighting the Rolly Romeros,” Gibbons said.