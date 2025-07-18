Eala out for glory-hunting

Alex Eala poses with a customized bobble-head toy during her meet-and-greet event Friday at the Globe Tower in Taguig City.

MANILA, Philippines — Filipina tennis sensation Alex Eala underscored that there is “still a lot for her to achieve,” as she enjoys the best year of her career thus far.

Eala, the World No. 56 women’s singles tennister, just came off a historic stint at Wimbledon, where she made her debut in the Grand Slam tournament.

However, she did not win her matches as she took on then-defending champion Barbora Krejcikova, although her loss came in three hard-fought sets.

During her meet-and-greet event hosted by Globe on Friday, Eala relished the doors and opportunities that opened for her following her majestic run in this year’s Miami Open.

“There’s still a lot for me to achieve,” the 20-year-old told reporters and fans during the event.



“Especially this year, one big realization I had, I was talking to one of my coaches and it was crazy how things changed before and after Miami, how many doors opened up. Of course, all this attention, everything. It’s crazy,” she added.

Things definitely changed for the better for Eala after her Miami Open stint.

Coming in as the World No. 140 in that tournament, Eala first defeated Katie Volynets in the first round.

She then had a surprising run as she dispatched then-World No. 25 Jelena Ostapenko, No. 5 Madison Keys and No. 2 Iga Swiatek in consecutive rounds.

However, Eala’s run ended as the Filipina suffered a loss to then-World No. 4 Jessica Pegula in three rounds.

Since then, Eala found herself within the top 100 tennis players in the world.

She has competed in several WTA 1000 tournaments, as well as the main draws of Grand Slam events French Open and Wimbledon.

She finished as the runner-up in the Lexus Eastbourne Open, a historic finish for a player from the Philippines.

Still, Eala looked back with fondness on how her year has been going.

“Everything that I’m doing is still the same, still the same, the people around me are still the same, my tight circle. My coach told me, so Alex what’s the lesson in that? I thought about it, I said what? The lesson is when you’re doing bad, it’s not as bad as you think. And when you’re doing good, it’s also not as good as you think. It’s never too bad or too good,” she said.

“It’s always like this (middle). It just depends, sometimes it will click, you will get results. Sometimes, it will be a bit more difficult.”

For now, Eala is focusing on her upcoming tasks.

She will see action in the National Bank Open in Canada later this month. Coco Gauff, Jessica Pegula and Iga Swiatek will headline the tourney that will be held in Montreal.

“I think there are a lot of big tournaments lined up [this year,] not just the US Open, so I hope to play well there and of course try to get my first Grand Slam [win.] After that, I’ll be circling back to Asia,” she said.

After the Canadian Open, the Rafa Nadal Academy graduate will compete in tournaments in Cincinnati and Monterey before the US Open. She will also compete in a few tourneys in China and Hong Kong.