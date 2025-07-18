^

Madis, Aludo advance in J60 PHINMA-ITF Championships

Philstar.com
July 18, 2025 | 1:19pm
Madis, Aludo advance in J60 PHINMA-ITF Championships
MANILA, Philippines -- Filipinos Tennielle Madis and Stefi Marithe Aludo defeated compatriots Ayl Xyza Gonzaga and Erynne Francesca Ong, 6-0, 6-2, Friday in the girls' doubles quarterfinal of the J60 PHINMA-ITF Championships at the Manila Polo Club in Makati City.

They will face top seeds Yesung Choo of Korea and Aoi Watanabe of Japan in the semis. Choo and Watanabe won over Emma Lam Singh Maan of Singapore and Lara Rauti of Hong Kong, 5-0 (retired), in the other quarterfinal match.

The other semifinal match will pit second seeds Yuhan Chen of China and Yu-Ning Tsai of Chinese Taipei against Taylah Lessue of Australia and  Seojin Park of Korea.

Chen and Chai downed locals Louraine Jallorina and Arriana Reign Maglana, 6-2, 6-2, while Lessue and Park eliminated fourth seeds Yen-Ni Chiang of Chinese Taipei and Haritha Shree Venkatesh of India, 7-6 (4), 7-5.

In the boys doubles, second seeds Kuan-Ting Chen of Chinese Taipei and Tae Woo Kim of Korea clobbered Hung-Jui Chen and Ting-Ho Yang, 6-1, 6-1, to secure a semis berth.

Other winners were third seeds Luke Jie Xi Ho of Singapore and  Ryo Kotikula of Thailand, fourth seeds Kousuke Ko of Chinese Taipei and Kuan-Hsien Yu, and Indian pair Anurag Shourya Kallambella and Hruthik Katakam.

In the girls singles, top-ranked Madis trounced Japanese Reyna Geisler, 6-1, 6-1, to arrange a quarterfinal duel with No. 8 Yen-Ni Chiang of Chinese Taipei, who demolished local qualifier Mitchellen Alexa Cruspero, 6-0, 6-0.

No. 7 Aludo beat Jallorina, 6-0, 6-3, to advance against No. 4 Yu-Ning Tsai of Chinese Taipei, who prevailed over Swedish Christina Hansman, 6-0, 6-2.

No. 2 Watanabe downed Korean Seojin Park, 6-0, 6-3, while No. 3 Korean Yesung Choo defeated Hong Kong's Hiu Lam Ella Wong, 6-1, 6-2, to also earn quarterfinal slots.

Watanabe will be up against Venkatesh, a 6-1, 6-1 winner over Rauti, while Choo will meet No. 5 Yuhan Chen of China, who pulled off a 6-3, 6-2 victory over Lessue.

TENNIS
