No worries about scoring â€” Barrios trainer

No worries about scoring — Barrios trainer

LAS VEGAS, United States — The camp of World Boxing Council welterweight champion Mario Barrios believes they will get a fair share of judging in the fight against Manny Pacquiao here Saturday (Sunday Manila time).

“The judges are going to see what they’re going to see. A lot of times if rounds are close, you have to understand that in this sport, things are subjective,” Barrios’ trainer Bob Santos said.

“I feel everything’s gonna be fair,” he added.

Santos though pointed out that unpopular scoring happens in boxing, something that Pacquiao himself fell victim to.

“Manny’s come out on the short end of the stick,” added the trainer, pointing out Pacquiao’s controversial losses to Timothy Bradley in their first fight in 2012 and to Jeff Horn in 2017 — fights he believe Pacquiao should have won.

Meanwhile, odds that the Pacquiao-Barrios fight will not go the distance are higher, with those who bet $100 on a knockout or stoppage result set to get $140 in return.

But for Santos, close fights are inevitable.

“(It is) what do you like versus what do you like more, so if it’s close rounds, you can’t say it’s a robbery,” he continued.

Regardless of the result of this weekend’s big fight, the outspoken trainer already considers it a big win for him and his ward.

“We’re just fortunate enough to step in the ring with Manny Pacquiao, even me as a coach. To be a part of an event like this — win, lose or draw — we’ve already won because he’s one of the greatest ever.”