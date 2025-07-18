Magsayo seeks to shine anew in Pacquiao undercard

LAS VEGAS, United States — Former world champion Mark Magsayo resumes his mission to become a two-division titlist as he set to fight for the second time in the undercard of a Manny Pacquiao bout.

Pitted against Mexico’s Jorge Mata Cuellar in a 10-round super-featherweight bout as part of the televised undercard of Pacquiao’s showdown with Mario Barrios on Saturday (Sunday Manila time), Magsayo does not only need to win — he must look good in doing so.

“(MP Promotions president) Sean Gibbons is preparing another world championship fight for me so I need to win this upcoming fight (versus Cuellar) impressively,” Magsayo (27-2, 18 KOs) told Filipino scribes Thursday (Friday in Manila).

“This (fight) is our stepping stone to a world title fight,” he later stressed during the undercard presser at the MGM Grand.

It will be deja vu for the 30-year-old fighter from Tagbilaran City, Bohol, as he first fought in a Pacquiao undercard in 2021, knocking out Julio Ceja in the 10th round.

Magsayo hit a career milestone in his next fight when he dethroned Gary Russell Jr. in 2022 to become the WBC featherweight champion. But he lost the same title in his first defense the same year against Rey Vargas.

The Filipino has since strung together three straight wins and will be aiming to make it four straight on Saturday.

“I trained for three months in the Philippines then another three months in Los Angeles. I sparred eight- and 10-round sessions. It was a really good camp,” said Magsayo, who also noted that Cuellar (21-2-2, with 13 knockouts) is tailor-made from him.

“He doesn’t move a lot. There would be no need to chase him,” he added.

Both fighter’s aggressive styles make for an interesting tussle.

“There’s gonna be a knockdown. We’re gonna give a show,” said Magsayo.