A test of will, resilience

TNT center Poy Erram will be game-time decision in Game 3 due an ankle sprain.

TNT-San Miguel Game 3

MANILA, Philippines — It’s all even in the greater scheme of things but in the first two games of the PBA Philippine Cup finals, TNT, having difficulty finishing, lost the fourth-quarter hostilities to San Miguel Beer each time.

In Game 1, the Tropang 5G were outscored by San Miguel Beer in the final canto, 14-30, but managed to hold on to a 99-96 victory, gaining from their 24-point cushion early on.

It was repeated in the second game, where SMB outplayed the grand slam hunters in the last 12 minutes, 23-18, en route to a series tying 98-92 verdict.

And now as the two fierce rivals go on a tug-of-war in tonight’s tie-breaking Game 3, it’s imperative for the Tropang 5G to address this issue and find ways to close out strong.

Otherwise, the Beermen will be quick to pounce again.

“Kailangan namin i-figure out kasi sa fourth quarter kami nadadali,” TNT star Calvin Oftana noted ahead of pivotal Game 3 slated at 7:30 p.m. at the Smart Araneta Coliseum.

The main culprit, offered Oftana, has been their erratic performance in the payoff period.

Game 2’s fourth-quarter stats showed TNT turning the ball over five times, with Chris Ross taking possession thrice for easy baskets. This came after six errors that resulted in eight SMB markers in the same stretch of the opener, allowing its rival’s searing rally and near steal.

“Problema talaga ‘yung turnovers, kailangan ma-handle ng guards namin ‘yung pressure nung kabila,” said Oftana.

“Pero kailangan lahat mag-step up, learn from every game and hopefully, yung mga mali namin nung past two games, sa Game 3 ma-itama namin. Kasi ‘yung mga mali namin nung Game 1, ‘yun pa rin ang mali namin sa Game 2.”

TNT’s resilience in the face of adversity will be tested some more as Poy Erram sprained his ankle Wednesday and is a “game-time decision.”

“Whoever is next in line, they’re just going to have to do their job,” said Erram’s frontcourt buddy Brandon Ganuelas-Rosser. “Hopefully Poy can bounce back, but if not we will be ready.”

For San Miguel, it’s important to get contributors from all around and ease the load of June Mar Fajardo.

“It’s a balanced scoring for us (in Game 2) and that’s the key,” said coach Leo Austria, referring to their 50-48 scoring ratio between starters and off-the-bench crew.

He also tasked his charges to defend TNT’s long-distance shooters as well as they did two nights ago and continue pounding the inside.