'Marquez fan' Barrios does homework for title defense vs Pacquiao

WBC welterweight champion Mario Barrios attends a news conference at the MGM Grand Hotel & Casino on July 16, 2025 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Barrios is scheduled to defend his title against Manny Pacquiao, who announced he was coming out of retirement nearly four years after his last fight, on July 19 at the MGM Grand Garden Arena (July 20 Manila time).

LAS VEGAS, United States — If you’re about to fight Manny Pacquiao, chances are high that you would look up to the man who has had the most success against the Filipino legend.

Mario Barrios certainly does.

“Watched a lot of (Juan Manuel) Marquez obviously for this fight,” said Bob Santos, who trains the reigning World Boxing welterweight champion.

Santos and Barrios, who will put his title on the line against Pacquiao at the MGM Grand Garden Arena here on Saturday (Sunday Manila time), have referred to the blueprint crafted by Juan Manuel Marquez against Pacquiao.

Marquez is widely considered as the greatest foil for Pacquiao, getting the better of their storied four-fight rivalry when he knocked out his archrival in their final encounter more than a decade ago.

This could mean Barrios could try to set Pacquiao up with counters — if he falls for them.

But against Pacquiao, you can never be certain.

“That’s the thing with Manny Pacquiao. If you look at how he fought Marquez then look at how he fought (Keith) Thurman — completely different,” said Santos, noting Pacquiao’s unpredictability.

At Wednesday’s final presser here, Pacquiao himself said fans are in for a “surprise” when the bell rings.

“And so that’s where we’re at a disadvantage because Manny has close to 70 fights or so. He has so much experience, and he can fight you in a plethora of different ways and therefore that’s the challenge,” Santos explained.

The Mexican-American Barrios, for his part, confessed to being a Marquez admirer.

“I was a big Marquez fan,” said Barrios, adding that the fourth meeting between Pacquiao and Marquez is one of his favorite fights.

Whether he can pull off a Marquez remains to be seen.