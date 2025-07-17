^

Sports

'Marquez fan' Barrios does homework for title defense vs Pacquiao

Dino Maragay - Philstar.com
July 17, 2025 | 4:22pm
'Marquez fan' Barrios does homework for title defense vs Pacquiao
WBC welterweight champion Mario Barrios attends a news conference at the MGM Grand Hotel & Casino on July 16, 2025 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Barrios is scheduled to defend his title against Manny Pacquiao, who announced he was coming out of retirement nearly four years after his last fight, on July 19 at the MGM Grand Garden Arena (July 20 Manila time).
Ethan Miller / Getty Images / AFP

LAS VEGAS, United States — If you’re about to fight Manny Pacquiao, chances are high that you would look up to the man who has had the most success against the Filipino legend.

Mario Barrios certainly does.

“Watched a lot of (Juan Manuel) Marquez obviously for this fight,” said Bob Santos, who trains the reigning World Boxing welterweight champion.

Santos and Barrios, who will put his title on the line against Pacquiao at the MGM Grand Garden Arena here on Saturday (Sunday Manila time), have referred to the blueprint crafted by Juan Manuel Marquez against Pacquiao.

Marquez is widely considered as the greatest foil for Pacquiao, getting the better of their storied four-fight rivalry when he knocked out his archrival in their final encounter more than a decade ago.

This could mean Barrios could try to set Pacquiao up with counters — if he falls for them.

But against Pacquiao, you can never be certain.

“That’s the thing with Manny Pacquiao. If you look at how he fought Marquez then look at how he fought (Keith) Thurman — completely different,” said Santos, noting Pacquiao’s unpredictability.

At Wednesday’s final presser here, Pacquiao himself said fans are in for a “surprise” when the bell rings.

“And so that’s where we’re at a disadvantage because Manny has close to 70 fights or so. He has so much experience, and he can fight you in a plethora of different ways and therefore that’s the challenge,” Santos explained.

The Mexican-American Barrios, for his part, confessed to being a Marquez admirer.

“I was a big Marquez fan,” said Barrios, adding that the fourth meeting between Pacquiao and Marquez is one of his favorite fights.

Whether he can pull off a Marquez remains to be seen.

BOXING

MANNY PACQUIAO

MARIO BARRIOS

PACQUIAO VS BARRIOS
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Spurs shut down Dylan Harper for NBA Summer League &mdash; report

Spurs shut down Dylan Harper for NBA Summer League — report

By Alder Almo | 5 hours ago
The San Antonio Spurs have shut down Filipino-American guard Dylan Harper after only playing two games in the 2025 NBA Summer...
Sports
fbtw
Mayweather rematch on the horizon

Mayweather rematch on the horizon

By Abac Cordero | 17 hours ago
Something bigger, something far more lucrative may be on the horizon for Manny Pacquiao if he gets past Mario Barrios on Saturday...
Sports
fbtw

Varela’s vision

By Bill Velasco | 5 days ago
PBA pioneer Tito Varela’s recall of his basketball career is still crystal clear. After finally retiring from 12 years of politics in Caloocan, he looks forward to spending the rest of his days relaxing, working...
Sports
fbtw
Soldier of 'Fortune&rsquo;: Strength coach insists Pacquiao will hurt Barrios
play

Soldier of 'Fortune’: Strength coach insists Pacquiao will hurt Barrios

By Dino Maragay | 1 day ago
If you listen to Justin Fortune talk about Manny Pacquiao, you would think the Filipino icon is the overwhelming favorite...
Sports
fbtw
TNT&rsquo;s Erram doubtful for rest of PBA finals vs San Miguel

TNT’s Erram doubtful for rest of PBA finals vs San Miguel

5 hours ago
As if containing June Mar Fajardo wasn’t tough already, the Talk ‘n Text Tropang 5G now faces an even more daunting...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
From letdown to sweet win

From letdown to sweet win

By Olmin Leyba | 17 hours ago
How best to respond to that bitter loss in Game 1?
Sports
fbtw
Belen, Capital1 seal deal Joey

Belen, Capital1 seal deal Joey

17 hours ago
 Bella Belen is now officially a Capital1 Solar Spiker.
Sports
fbtw
Gilas belles keep Asia Cup elite status

Gilas belles keep Asia Cup elite status

By John Bryan Ulanday | 17 hours ago
 Gilas Pilipinas women finally broke through with a 73-70 win over Lebanon to clinch two lofty goals in the 2025 FIBA...
Sports
fbtw
Blu Girls blast Indians, book ticket to Asiad

Blu Girls blast Indians, book ticket to Asiad

By Joey Villar | 17 hours ago
The Philippines overpowered India, 15-0, yesterday to book a spot to next year’s Asian Games while keeping its hope...
Sports
fbtw
Wacan shrugs off Bisera albatross

Wacan shrugs off Bisera albatross

17 hours ago
AJ Wacan clawed back from two strokes down with a brilliant frontside finish, then held his ground in a tense backnine duel...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with