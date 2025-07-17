^

Gilas Women eyes FIBA Women's Asia Cup semis berth, takes on Korea

John Bryan Ulanday - Philstar.com
July 17, 2025 | 3:24pm
Gilas Pilipinas women celebrate after their breakthrough win in the 2025 FIBA Women's Asia Cup against Lebanon Wednesday.
FIBA

MANILA, Philippines — Clinching a pair of massive feats is just the beginning for the Gilas Pilipinas women in the 2025 FIBA Women’s Asia Cup.

On the heels of securing a ticket in the World Cup qualifiers for the first time ever and retaining its Division A status, Gilas dukes it out against old nemesis South Korea for another historic seat in the Asia Cup Final Four Thursday evening at the Shenzhen Sports Center in China.

Action sizzles at 7:30 p.m. (Manila time) with the Filipinas – as heavy underdogs they already are – looking to spring an upset against the South Koreans to earn a shot at World No. 2 Australia in the semifinals.

Gilas (1-2) reached the qualification to the semis with a breakthrough 73-70 win over Lebanon to finish third in Group B after folding to Australia, 115-39, and World No. 9 Japan, 85-82.

South Korea (2-1), meanwhile, placed second in Group A behind reigning champion China (3-0) after a 78-76 win over No. 3 New Zealand (1-2) to arrange a knockout showdown with Gilas.

That win assured Gilas of at least a Top 6 finish for a ticket in the qualifying round of the 2026 Germany FIBA Women’s World Cup, leaving group cellar-dwellers Lebanon and Indonesia instead in the relegation match to Division B.

But the job is not yet done for the Filipina warriors, who have been in the Asia Cup Level 1 since 2015 under the tutelage of program director and head coach Pat Aquino.

"This win represents everything that we've been working hard for in the last 10 years or so. We're glad to be competing and not just staying here in Division A. We still have to improve more,” beamed Aquino.

“And we hope we level up again – soon. Just so proud of the girls. Just happy for the girls. Happy for the federation. Happy for women's basketball in the Philippines but we have to keep going and improving. That's the goal of the team.”

Seasoned anchor Jack Animam, Vanessa de Jesus, Naomi Natalie Panganiban and Sumayah Sugapong will lead Fiipina’s battle cry to add another feather in their cap among Asia's best squads.

