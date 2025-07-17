^

TNT looks to bounce back in Game 3 after costly errors vs San Miguel

Ralph Edwin Villanueva - Philstar.com
July 17, 2025 | 2:46pm
TNT's Calvin Oftana (8) shoots over the defense of the San Miguel Beermen during the PBA Philippine Cup Finals Game 2 Wednesday at the Big Dome.
MANILA, Philippines -- TNT forward Calvin Oftana is hoping that the Tropang 5G will be able to fix their errors in the first two games, as the PBA Philippine Cup Finals is now all knotted up at one game apiece.

TNT absorbed a 98-92 defeat against the San Miguel Beermen on Wednesday evening at the Smart Araneta Coliseum in Quezon City.

The Tropang 5G were trailing by just one, 74-75, heading to the final quarter.

The two teams were kept in a 77-all deadlock early in the period, before San Miguel broke the game wide open with a game-changing 12-3 run in the fourth to keep their opponents at bay.

This is reminiscent of what happened in Game 1, where TNT led by as much as 24 points and had an 18-point advantage in the fourth quarter.

In that game, San Miguel unleashed a 19-0 bomb in the final frame to take the lead, and the Beermen were actually leading with less than a minute remaining before Mo Tautuaa’s dunk was waved off as basket interference about 50 seconds after he made his basket.

The Tropang 5G escaped San Miguel in Game 1, 99-96.

Oftana, after the game, said the team has to clean up their errors in the first two games as they face the dangerous San Miguel squad.

“Problema talaga ‘yung, kailangan i-handle talaga ng mga guard namin ‘yung pressure ng kabila. Kailangan namin mag-step up and learn from every game. Kasi mahaba-haba pa naman ito,” the sweet-shooting forward said.

“Hopefully, ‘yung mga mali namin sa past 2 games, sana sa Game 3 maitama namin. Kasi nung last, nung mga mali namin sa Game 1, gano'n pa rin ‘yung mali namin sa Game 2. Sana, sana, sana,” he added.

TNT committed 17 turnovers in Game 2, two more than Game 1.

The 17 errors by the Tropang 5G led to 24 points off turnovers by San Miguel.

Oftana was sizzling hot in the first three quarters, scoring 23 points on 6-of-7 field goal shooting and 8-of-8 from the free throw line.

But he came out ice cold in the fourth, missing all of his seven attempts from the field as well as two free throws.

One of his 3-pointers in the frame hit all-board, which seemingly summed up how he already emptied his clip.

“Wala. Ayaw talagang pumasok e. I tried to help the team in my own way, pero parang nakasama pa e,” he said.

“Ganun lang, we will look at it bukas, sa trawining namin. kailangang i-figure out. Kasi sa Game 1, fourth quarter din kami. So, mga gano'ng bagay, I think, everyone should step up. Sabi sa amin sa loob na we look at the game, ano yung mga mali na may nagawa at itama namin,” he added.

Game 3 of the best-of-seven series will be on Friday, 7:30 p.m., at the Smart Araneta Coliseum in Quezon City.

BASKETBALL

PBA

TNT TROPANG 5G
