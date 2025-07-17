Pacquiao to finish off Barrios in three rounds â€” Buboy Fernandez

Pacquiao to finish off Barrios in three rounds — Buboy Fernandez

Manny Pacquiao speaks during a news conference at the MGM Grand Hotel & Casino on July 16, 2025 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Pacquiao, who announced he was coming out of retirement nearly four years after his last fight, is scheduled to challenge WBC welterweight champion Mario Barrios for his title on July 19 at the MGM Grand Garden Arena (July 20 Manila time).

LAS VEGAS, United States — A supremely confident Buboy Fernandez didn’t mince words in predicting how Manny Pacquiao’s fight with Mario Barrios will play out.

“First three rounds? May knockout. Uwi na tayo agad (There will be a knockout. Let’s go home right away),” Pacquiao’s childhood buddy and longtime trainer told Filipino reporters at the MGM Grand Wednesday (Thursday Manila time), during the final press conference for this weekend’s big bout.

Fernandez said Pacquiao’s combination of top conditioning and superior speed, strength and ring smarts will be too much to overcome for Barrios, the reigning World Boxing Council welterweight champion.

Still, the 46-year-old Filipino icon will be entering Saturday’s fight (Sunday Manila time) as the underdog, owing to his age as well as the fact that he’s coming off a four-year hiatus.

“Don’t count the age. Count the punches instead,” quipped Fernandez.

With Barrios not really known for his defense, it should not hard for Pacquiao’s punches to land their mark — especially the Filipino southpaw’s trademark blow.

“Pag tumama yung kaliwa natin, bonus (When the left hand lands, there’s your bonus),” said Fernandez.

He thinks Saturday’s bout it will be reminiscent of the Pacquiao’s 2008 masterclass against Oscar Dela Hoya.

The stocky cornerman aired his frustration over not being granted the chance to speak at the podium during the presser, saying he even prepared some lines in English.

He instead turned to Filipino scribes and willingly granted them a short interview that could pass off as some sort of a rant.

Responding to his counterpart and Barrios trainer Bob Santos’ declaration of an “all-out war” against Pacquiao when the bell rings, Fernandez again fired back with his own verbal assault.

“All-out war nga. The ‘Storm from the Pacific’ is back. Three hundred miles per hour. Ang kategorya? Number 6. Uwi na tayo ng Pilipinas kaagad.”