'All-out war': Pacquiao, Barrios ready for fistic fireworks

TGB Promotions President Tom Brown (center) looks on as Manny Pacquiao (left) and WBC welterweight champion Mario Barrios (right) face off during their news conference at the MGM Grand Hotel & Casino on July 16, 2025 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Barrios is scheduled to defend his title against Pacquiao, who announced he was coming out of retirement nearly four years after his last fight, on July 19 at the MGM Grand Garden Arena (July 20 in Manila.

LAS VEGAS, United States — Manny Pacquiao and Mario Barrios shared the stage for the first time this fight week here at the MGM Grand, both promising to deliver a duel to remember this weekend.

Barrios (29-2-1, with 18 knockouts) will put the World Boxing Council welterweight strap on the line against Pacquiao (62-8-2, with 39 KOs), the returning legend already in his late forties who’s bent to prove that age is just a number.

“All I can say is I’m back,” Pacquiao, gunning for his 63rd win, told a well-attended final press conference Wednesday (Thursday Manila time).

The Filipino icon is ending a four year-retirement, saying the lure of fighting is just too much to resist

“My body is looking for it,” he added.

The odds, however, are stacked against the 46-year-old southpaw, whose age and inactivity could play a factor against an opponent 16 years his junior and in his prime.

Barrios, a six-foot-tall Mexican-American who takes pride in his Aztec roots, is confident he can send Pacquiao back into retirement.

“It’s my time now,” said Barrios, now a -270 favorite.

“We’ve been putting in some serious work. I’m ready for a war,” he continued.

Both Pacquiao and Barrios are known not to shy away from action, with the former noted for his fast combinations and the latter for his range and solid jab.

“Our job is to give enjoyment and satisfaction to fans, a real fight. Not a boring fight,” said Pacquiao, who vowed to be aggressive in their 12-round clash at the Grand Garden Arena on Saturday (Sunday Manila time).

For his part, Barrios’ trainer Bob Santos likewise exuded confidence that they’ve done their homework to solve the Pacquiao problem.

“Mario left no stone unturned for this fight. We’re ready for an all-out war. Toe-to-toe,” said Santos.

“I know it’s gonna be a hell of a fight against a living legend. But at the end of the night, you’re gonna hear ‘And still [champion]!’” Barrios quipped.

The official weigh-in, which is open to the public, is on Friday (Saturday in Manila).

“It’s gonna be fantastic,” said Pacquiao.