Pacquiao defies Vegas heat as Barrios fight week kicks off

Manny Pacquiao after his morning run Tuesday at the University of Nevada, Las Vegas oval track.

LAS VEGAS, United States — Not wanting to halt the momentum built by a great training camp, Manny Pacquiao continued to sweat it out in his first day in this scorching-hot city, where temperatures reach as high as 40 degrees Celsius.

The Filipino legend, who was stuck in heavy traffic due to a road accident on his way from Los Angeles last night, vented his ire on the oval track of the University of Nevada, Las Vegas during a morning run days before he shoots for glory against Mario Barrios.

In the afternoon, he again trained at the Knuckleheads Gym, which is owned by his right-hand man and president of MP Promotions, Sean Gibbons. It was a well-attended session wherein Pacquiao was joined by young fighters led by Olympic bronze medalist Eumir Marcial, who will fight in the undercard of the Barrios clash at the MGM Grand Garden Arena.

On Saturday (Sunday in Manila), the 46-year-old Pacquiao is eyeing to become the second oldest boxer to win a championship, next to Bernard Hopkins, who won the light heavyweight title at 49 in 2013.

And by the looks of it, Pacquiao has a solid chance of doing so.

“It’s crazy to look at. I look at videos from 2022 and at the videos now. Same speed and power. We’re in good shape [for] July 19,” said the bubbly Gibbons.

But standing in Pacquiao’s path to more glory is the 30-year-old Barrios, the reigning World Boxing Council welterweight champion whose youth and six-feet-tall frame make him the favorite in the fight.

Both protagonists will get to size each other up once more during the final press conference scheduled Wednesday (Thursday in Manila time), followed by a public workout.

But the hard grind already ended last week for Pacquiao, who has carefully steered his battle-hardened body away from a burnout.

“Careful lang ako sa body recovery,” he said from his suite at the MGM the other night.