Belen officially joins Capital1

Joey Villar - Philstar.com
July 16, 2025 | 4:01pm
Belen officially joins Capital1
Bella Belen
(PVL Images)

MANILA, Philippines -- Bella Belen is officially a Capital1 Solar Spiker.

It was signed, sealed and delivered Wednesday after Capital1 co-owner Milka Romero made the official announcement of this year’s top overall Premier Volleyball League rookie pick’s signing on social media.

“Welcome to the Capital1 family,” said Romero.

While she didn’t divulge the details of the contract, the three-time UAAP champion and Most Valuable Player from National University should receive a minimum three-year contract with a monthly salary of at least P165,000.

Belen though will only get to suit up for the Solar Spikers in October this year due to her Alas Pilipinas commitments.

BELLA BELEN

PVL

VOLLEYBALL
