PSC rolls out red carpet homecoming for NCAA at Rizal Memorial Coliseum

PSC Chairman Patrick “Pato” Gregorio (5th from left) and PSC Executive Director Atty. Guillermo Iroy (2nd from left) sat down with the NCAA Management Committee school representatives (from l-r) Raymund Manuel Castellano of College of St. Benilde, Fr. Victor Calvo Jr. (Letran), Atty. Jonas Cabochan (San Beda University), Peter Cayco (Arellano University), Francisco Gusi (University of Perpetual Help System Dalta) and Dr. Lorenzo Lorenzo (Emilio Aguinaldo College) and discussed plans of the league’s homecoming at the historic Rizal Memorial Coliseum.

MANILA, Philippines — The National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA) is preparing for a major comeback at the Rizal Memorial Coliseum (RMC), finally returning to its former territory with the Philippine Sports Commission clearing all roadblocks for its homecoming.

Opened in 1934, the Rizal Memorial Coliseum was established 10 years after the founding of the NCAA and quickly became the premiere venue for the league, especially for basketball games.

“Dito talaga ang identity ng NCAA, which was synonymous with the Rizal Memorial Coliseum back in the day,” said Atty. Jonas Cabochan, the NCAA Management Committee representative from San Beda University and Acting NCAA Mancom Chairman.

The RMC has been the backdrop for numerous memorable NCAA games until 2005 before departing to other venues in succeeding years.

“We welcome back the NCAA with open arms. This is their home,” said PSC Chairman Pato Gregorio.

The looming comeback of NCAA Games in RMC should be a favored venue due to its accessibility for most participating schools.

“It will definitely help in attracting audiences for every game, a vibrant identity the NCAA has been carrying since then,” said Gregorio.

Moreover, gymnastics, boxing, and weightlifting are being considered to be added to the roster of games to be paraded on NCAA Season 101 as demonstration sports.

Although not yet included in the league’s medal count, these sports have been a formidable force for the country’s medal haul in the history of the Olympics.

Most of the NCAA's member schools are located within Manila and the Southern area of the metro.

These include San Sebastian College-Recoletos (SSC-R), San Beda University (SBU), College of Saint Benilde (CSB), Arellano University (AU), Emilio Aguinaldo College (EAC) and the Intramuros-based institutions: Colegio de San Juan de Letran (CSJL) , Mapúa University, and Lyceum of the Philippines University (LPU).

Other schools such as Jose Rizal University (JRU) in Mandaluyong City and University of Perpetual Help - System Dalta (UPHSD) in Las Piñas also benefit from the venue's proximity.

The NCAA is set to have a soft launch in September, with a grand opening scheduled for October and looks forward to being the centerstage of most of its games after they last played in the historic venue in 2005.

Gregorio met with its ManCom representatives recently, including Peter Cayco (AU), Atty. Jonas Cabochan (SBU), Fr. Victor Calvo Jr. (CSJL), Raymund Manuel Castellano (CSB), Francisco Gusi (UPHSD), and Dr. Lorenzo Lorenzo (EAC), to discuss the upcoming season.