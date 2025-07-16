^

Sports

PSC rolls out red carpet homecoming for NCAA at Rizal Memorial Coliseum

Philstar.com
July 16, 2025 | 2:51pm
PSC rolls out red carpet homecoming for NCAA at Rizal Memorial Coliseum
PSC Chairman Patrick “Pato” Gregorio (5th from left) and PSC Executive Director Atty. Guillermo Iroy (2nd from left) sat down with the NCAA Management Committee school representatives (from l-r) Raymund Manuel Castellano of College of St. Benilde, Fr. Victor Calvo Jr. (Letran), Atty. Jonas Cabochan (San Beda University), Peter Cayco (Arellano University), Francisco Gusi (University of Perpetual Help System Dalta) and Dr. Lorenzo Lorenzo (Emilio Aguinaldo College) and discussed plans of the league’s homecoming at the historic Rizal Memorial Coliseum.

MANILA, Philippines — The National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA) is preparing for a major comeback at the Rizal Memorial Coliseum (RMC), finally returning to its former territory with the Philippine Sports Commission clearing all roadblocks for its homecoming.

Opened in 1934, the Rizal Memorial Coliseum was established 10 years after the founding of the NCAA and quickly became the premiere venue for the league, especially for basketball games.

“Dito talaga ang identity ng NCAA, which was synonymous with the Rizal Memorial Coliseum back in the day,” said Atty. Jonas Cabochan, the NCAA Management Committee representative from San Beda University and Acting NCAA Mancom Chairman.

The RMC has been the backdrop for numerous memorable NCAA games until 2005 before departing to other venues in succeeding years.

“We welcome back the NCAA with open arms. This is their home,” said PSC Chairman Pato Gregorio.

The looming comeback of NCAA Games in RMC should be a favored venue due to its accessibility for most participating schools.

“It will definitely help in attracting audiences for every game, a vibrant identity the NCAA has been carrying since then,” said Gregorio.

Moreover, gymnastics, boxing, and weightlifting are being considered to be added to the roster of games to be paraded on NCAA Season 101 as demonstration sports.

Although not yet included in the league’s medal count, these sports have been a formidable force for the country’s medal haul in the history of the Olympics.

Most of the NCAA's member schools are located within Manila and the Southern area of the metro.

These include San Sebastian College-Recoletos (SSC-R), San Beda University (SBU), College of Saint Benilde (CSB), Arellano University (AU), Emilio Aguinaldo College (EAC) and the Intramuros-based institutions: Colegio de San Juan de Letran (CSJL) , Mapúa University, and Lyceum of the Philippines University (LPU).

Other schools such as Jose Rizal University (JRU) in Mandaluyong City and University of Perpetual Help - System Dalta (UPHSD) in Las Piñas also benefit from the venue's proximity.

The NCAA is set to have a soft launch in September, with a grand opening scheduled for October and looks forward to being the centerstage of most of its games after they last played in the historic venue in 2005.

Gregorio met with its ManCom representatives recently, including Peter Cayco (AU), Atty. Jonas Cabochan (SBU), Fr. Victor Calvo Jr. (CSJL), Raymund Manuel Castellano (CSB), Francisco Gusi (UPHSD), and Dr. Lorenzo Lorenzo (EAC), to discuss the upcoming season.

NCAA PHILIPPINES

PHILIPPINE SPORTS COMMISSION

PSC
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Strong Group crushes Qatar to stay unbeaten in Jones Cup

Strong Group crushes Qatar to stay unbeaten in Jones Cup

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 20 hours ago
Strong Group Athletics - Pilipinas remained spotless in the 2025 William Jones Cup after trouncing Qatar, 81-54, Tuesday evening...
Sports
fbtw
Pacman traveling back in time

Pacman traveling back in time

By Abac Cordero | 16 hours ago
Manny Pacquiao walked along the well-lit, carpeted hallway leading to his massive suite on the 29th floor of the MGM Grand...
Sports
fbtw
Philippines U16s rule Lion City Cup

Philippines U16s rule Lion City Cup

By Olmin Leyba | 16 hours ago
The Philippine Under-16 football team made history as it ruled the 29th Lion City Cup recently at the Jalan Besar Stadium...
Sports
fbtw
Hat trick for Dagoon in Calderon netfest

Hat trick for Dagoon in Calderon netfest

16 hours ago
Olongapo City netters delivered a commanding performance in the Mayor Benedict Calderon Cup National Juniors Tennis Championships,...
Sports
fbtw
Strong Group comes from behind, blasts Chinese Taipei to kick off Jones Cup title defense

Strong Group comes from behind, blasts Chinese Taipei to kick off Jones Cup title defense

2 days ago
Strong Group-Philippines leaned on a third-quarter explosion powered by Andre Roberson and Rhenz Abando to rally past Chinese...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
McIlroy returns to Portrush as Schauffele defends British Open crown

McIlroy returns to Portrush as Schauffele defends British Open crown

7 hours ago
A raucous reception will greet Rory McIlroy as the British Open returns to Royal Portrush and Northern Ireland for the first...
Sports
fbtw
TNT, SMB revved-up for battle

TNT, SMB revved-up for battle

By Olmin Leyba | 16 hours ago
However they felt about the wild, wild ending of Game 1, it’s on to the next for both TNT and San Miguel Beer.
Sports
fbtw
Chameleons continue transformation

Chameleons continue transformation

By Joey Villar | 16 hours ago
Nxled kept its ascension from the bottom as it turned back Galeries Tower, 26-24, 25-23, 25-23, yesterday in the Premier Volleyball...
Sports
fbtw
Blu Girls rampage past Thailand IX

Blu Girls rampage past Thailand IX

By Joey Villar | 16 hours ago
The Philippines came through with a mammoth 11-run binge in the second inning to crush Southeast Asian foe Thailand, 15-1,...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with