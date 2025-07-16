Close Japan loss proof that Philippine women's basketball's on right track -- SBP chief

MANILA, Philippines -- Gilas Pilipinas women’s close defeat to World No. 9 Japan is a “clear indication that Philippine women’s basketball is on the rise”, Samahang Basktbol ng Pilipinas (SBP) president Al Panlilio said.

In their FIBA Women’s Asia Cup clash Monday evening, Gilas trailed by 22 points, 61-83, at the midway point of the fourth quarter against Japan before dropping a 16-0 run to cut the deficit to just four, 79-83, with 15 seconds remaining.

But a pair of free throws by Monica Okoye kept the Japanese squad at bay, 85-79,

but a late 3-pointer by Vanessa de Jesus set the final score, 85-82.

In a statement Tuesday evening, the SBP voiced pride with how Gilas fought.

“It was so inspiring how they battled through adversity and pushed Japan until the end,” Panlilio said.

“They literally fought until the final buzzer,” he added.

The executive also tipped his hat to head coach Pat Aquino for “a masterful job of putting this team together with an eye on the future but still able to compete.”

With mainstays Afril Bernardino, Janine Pontejos, Chack Cabinbin and Andrea Tongco unable to suit up for Gilas, the core of the team is younger compared to previous years.

Collegiate players de Jesus, Louna Ozar, Sumayah Sugapong, Yvette Villanueva, Naomi Panganiban, Ella Fajardo, Kacey dela Rosa, Kent Pastrana, Angel Surada and Cielo Pagdulagan joined veterans Khate Castillo, Jack Animam for the World No. 44 Philippines.

Panlilio also said that the fightback of the Philippines “speaks volumes of the SBP’s grassroots efforts combined with the coaching staff’s ability to identify talents from outside the Philippine shores to play for flag and country.”

“More than the final score, that kind of effort makes us feel even more excited to host the next edition of the FIBA Women’s Asia Cup in 2027 as it is a clear indication that Philippine women’s basketball is on the rise,” he said.

“We will continue building and strengthening our Gilas Pilipinas Women that will make us even prouder come 2027.”

Gilas will try to finally tally a win in the regional tourney as they take on World No. 54 Lebanon on Wednesday, 1:30 p.m.