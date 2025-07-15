Strong Group crushes Qatar to stay unbeaten in Jones Cup

Strong Group Athletics' Javi Gomez-de Liano (22) shoots over the defense of Qatar in their Jones Cup matchup Tuesday in Taiwan.

MANILA, Philippines — Strong Group Athletics - Pilipinas remained spotless in the 2025 William Jones Cup after trouncing Qatar, 81-54, Tuesday evening in Taiwan.

SGA notched its third straight win in the international tournament by breaking the game wide open in the final quarter.

DJ Fenner and Javi Gomez de Liaño powered the Filipinos with 18 points apiece. Fenner added seven rebounds, while Gomez de Liaño chipped in four boards.

Ian Miller also contributed with 10 points and nine rebounds.

The Philippine-based squad started strong, jumping to a 21-9 lead at the end of the first quarter.

Qatar trimmed the deficit to 34-25 by halftime and remained within striking distance, 52-39, heading into the final frame.

But SGA pulled away in the fourth, opening the quarter with a 6-0 burst behind Andre Roberson and Fenner to go up 58-39.

Qatar tried to stop the bleeding with a free throw and a putback from Dejan Janjic, but the Filipinos were relentless down the stretch. Fenner, Gomez de Liaño, Dave Ildefonso and Roberson put on the finishing touches to seal the blowout.

Abdulla Mousa led Qatar with 21 points, nine rebounds, six assists and three steals.

SGA will look to extend its unbeaten run when it faces 2-2 Australia United on Wednesday at 5 p.m., at the same venue.