Pacquiao says leg cramps no longer an issue

Dino Maragay - Philstar.com
July 15, 2025 | 5:46pm
Manny Pacquiao smiles while talking to reporters inside his suite at the MGM Grand in Las Vegas on Monday, July 14 (Tuesday July 15 Manila time).
LAS VEGAS, United States — Manny Pacquiao claimed he has solved a crucial problem hounding him for the past 20 years.

The Filipino icon had been known for his long bout with leg cramps, which he said started as early as his first fight with Juan Manuel Marquez in 2004. 

The condition has since hampered his movement in many of his succeeding fights.

“I discovered something about my battle with leg cramps,” Pacquiao told Filipino scribes upon his arrival at the MGM Grand here Monday (Tuesday) Manila time, six days before he challenges World Boxing Council welterweight titlist Mario Barrios.

“I’ve been fighting for 20 years. ‘Pag lumalaban ako parang dalawa 'yung kalaban ko: 'yung paa ko tsaka yung kalaban ko (It’s like I’m fighting two opponents: cramps and my actual foe),” he added.

Side-to-side movement has been a crucial component of Pacquiao’s offensive and defensive arsenal, as it enables him to find angles for his punches and at the same time spin away from danger.

Pacquiao always needs his lower extremities to be in tip-top condition as he is known to constantly dart in and out during fights to keep his opponents guessing.

But judging from his last pro fight — a loss to Yordenis Ugas in 2021 — it appeared Pacquiao’s legs had betrayed him, as the Filipino icon was an easy target for Ugas’ jabs and looping right hands.

The culprit, Pacquiao pointed out, is excessive massaging.

“Nabugbog sa massage, hindi nakaka-recover,” said Pacquiao, adding he used to have leg massages at least thrice a day.

He has now reduced those massage sessions to just once a week, something he claimed has worked wonders.

“Ang sarap na igalaw. Mabilis na ang reflex,” Pacquiao said.

Against the much taller but relatively slower and flat-footed Barrios, this might be exactly what the doctor ordered.

