^

Sports

Sangiao relishes comeback win in ONE Championship

Ralph Edwin Villanueva - Philstar.com
July 15, 2025 | 2:20pm
Sangiao relishes comeback win in ONE Championship
Jhanlo Mark Sangiao (left) celebrates after a “much-needed” submission win over Mongolia’s Shinechagtga Zoltsetseg.
ONE FC

MANILA, Philippines -- After suffering his first ONE Championship loss back in 2023, Jhanlo Mark Sangiao went on a long hiatus.

And on July 12, Sangiao returned to the ONE ring and came back with a vengeance with a “much-needed” submission win over Mongolia’s Shinechagtga Zoltsetseg.

The Filipino fighter submitted Zoltsetseg at ONE Fight Night 33 in Round 3 of their bout at the Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.

In a statement, Sangiao said that the win was “of prime importance”.

"I came from a loss and a long hiatus. I needed this win so much to prove that I am here and will be here," Sangiao said.

Back in 2023, Sangiao, who won his previous three matches via submission, fell by submission against Enkh-Orgil Baatarkhuu.

Since then, he did not fight in the promotion until July 12’s fight.

"The [past] couple of years gave me a lot of lessons in life, in general. I believe those things made me a more mature and tougher person," Sangiao said.

Unlike his previous wins, where he had stoppages in the first round, Sangiao had to play the long game and be patient, make adjustments on the fly and maintain his “never-give-up" attitude when faced with adversity.

“This win also made me realize that mental strength is as important as physical strength. Your body may ask you to give up, but your mind should stay focused and push you to keep going,” the 23-year-old bantamweight said.

“It was a tough camp, but I trust my training and my coaches. It made me more resilient and to work harder,” he said.

MMA

ONE FC
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Pogoy returns from injury, torches San Miguel in Game 1

Pogoy returns from injury, torches San Miguel in Game 1

1 day ago
Back like he never left.   
Sports
fbtw
TNT averts disaster in controversy-marred PBA Finals opener vs San Miguel

TNT averts disaster in controversy-marred PBA Finals opener vs San Miguel

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 1 day ago
The TNT Tropang 5G drew first blood in the PBA Philippine Cup Finals over the San Miguel Beermen, but it came in controversial...
Sports
fbtw

Counted or not counted?

By Joaquin M. Henson | 14 hours ago
Game 1 of the PBA Philippine Cup Finals is over but there remains a lingering debate on whether Mo Tautuaa’s shot should’ve been counted to give San Miguel Beer a one-point lead with 56.1 seconds to go....
Sports
fbtw
Wembanyama cleared to return for Spurs: reports

Wembanyama cleared to return for Spurs: reports

4 hours ago
Victor Wembanyama has been medically cleared to return to the NBA's San Antonio Spurs after being sidelined last February...
Sports
fbtw
Manny ready for Barrios

Manny ready for Barrios

By Joaquin Henson | 14 hours ago
Manny Pacquiao isn’t leaving anything to chance and with nearly two months of training, said he’s ready for whatever...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Elevate stumbles in Garena Masters Season 9

Elevate stumbles in Garena Masters Season 9

By Michelle Lojo | 4 hours ago
Elevate's hopes of a second golden road has ended as they fell to Stalwart Esports in the grand finals of the Garena Masters...
Sports
fbtw
NBA: Sixers forward George undergoes left knee surgery

NBA: Sixers forward George undergoes left knee surgery

5 hours ago
Philadelphia 76ers star forward Paul George underwent arthroscopic left knee surgery on Monday (Tuesday, Manila time) after...
Sports
fbtw
Team Liquid's female roster ready to showcase prowess in MWI

Team Liquid's female roster ready to showcase prowess in MWI

By Michelle Lojo | 5 hours ago
For the first since the inception of the Mobile Legends: Bang Bang Women's Invitational (MWI), the Philippines will be...
Sports
fbtw
All-out war looms

All-out war looms

By Olmin Leyba | 14 hours ago
TNT is bracing for a fierce fightback from a San Miguel Beer crew that’s out for blood after the “offensive basket...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with