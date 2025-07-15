Sangiao relishes comeback win in ONE Championship

MANILA, Philippines -- After suffering his first ONE Championship loss back in 2023, Jhanlo Mark Sangiao went on a long hiatus.

And on July 12, Sangiao returned to the ONE ring and came back with a vengeance with a “much-needed” submission win over Mongolia’s Shinechagtga Zoltsetseg.

The Filipino fighter submitted Zoltsetseg at ONE Fight Night 33 in Round 3 of their bout at the Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.

In a statement, Sangiao said that the win was “of prime importance”.

"I came from a loss and a long hiatus. I needed this win so much to prove that I am here and will be here," Sangiao said.

Back in 2023, Sangiao, who won his previous three matches via submission, fell by submission against Enkh-Orgil Baatarkhuu.

Since then, he did not fight in the promotion until July 12’s fight.

"The [past] couple of years gave me a lot of lessons in life, in general. I believe those things made me a more mature and tougher person," Sangiao said.

Unlike his previous wins, where he had stoppages in the first round, Sangiao had to play the long game and be patient, make adjustments on the fly and maintain his “never-give-up" attitude when faced with adversity.

“This win also made me realize that mental strength is as important as physical strength. Your body may ask you to give up, but your mind should stay focused and push you to keep going,” the 23-year-old bantamweight said.

“It was a tough camp, but I trust my training and my coaches. It made me more resilient and to work harder,” he said.