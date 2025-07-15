^

Pacquiao breaks Los Angeles camp, makes Las Vegas return

Dino Maragay - Philstar.com
July 15, 2025 | 2:44pm
Pacquiao breaks Los Angeles camp, makes Las Vegas return
Manny Pacquiao works out with Buboy Fernandez for the last time at the Wild Card Gym in Los Angeles on July 14, 2025, before he departs for Las Vegas.
Contributed photo

LAS VEGAS, United States — A reinvigorated Manny Pacquiao is ready to shine once more under the bright lights of this ever-vibrant city that’s also known as the world’s boxing capital. 

The Filipino icon on Monday (Tuesday Manila time) broke his Los Angeles training camp and endured heavy traffic en route to the MGM Grand here, site of many of his big fights.

On Saturday, July 19 (Sunday, July 20 in Manila), the 46-year-old Pacquiao will return to the boxing limelight as he tries to defy Father Time against World Boxing Welterweight champion Mario Barrios.

“I’m still here. Manny Pacquiao is back,” he said in a hype video released recently by Premier Boxing Champions, which will promote the weekend’s big bout.

On Monday, Pacquiao capped off nearly two months of training at the Wild Card Gym in Hollywood with one last light workout. He and his entourage then traditionally hit the road from the City of Angels to the Sin City, an hours-long trip that went longer than usual no thanks to gridlock traffic.

As of posting time, Pacquiao is a +225 underdog against Barrios, meaning a $100 bet on him to pull off an upset will net $325.

“Four years tayong huminto eh,” Pacquiao told a couple of Filipino scribes earlier at the Wild Card, fully embracing his underdog status — which is due largely to his age and inactivity.

In contrast, the 30-year-old, six-feet-tall Barrios is a -300 favorite, which means you have to wager $300 on him just to win $100.

The last time Pacquiao saw action here turned out to be the fight that sent him to retirement — a unanimous decision loss to Yordenis Ugas in 2021 at the T-Mobile Arena.

But Pacquiao is ready to erase that bitter memory, insisting the four-year hiatus gave his body enough rest to again train and compete at the elite level.

“Breaking my own record as the oldest welterweight champion, that’s a great motivation,” said Pacquiao, aiming to top his own feat of becoming the oldest 147-pound titlist that he first set in 2019 when he beat Keith Thurman at 40 years old.

