Gilas women upbeat after holding own vs Japan

Ralph Edwin Villanueva - Philstar.com
July 15, 2025 | 10:15am
Gilas Pilipinas' Jack Animam (10) shoots over the defense of Japan during the FIBA Women's Asia Cup matchup Monday evening.
MANILA, Philippines — Gilas Pilipinas’ close defeat against World No. 9 Japan “still feels like a win”, team captain Jack Animam said, as the Nationals’ furious rally came up just short.
 
Gilas absorbed an 85-82 against Japan in the FIBA Women’s Asia Cup Monday evening.

The Philippines trailed by as much as 22 points, 61-83, in the fourth quarter after a Monica Okoye deuce with 5:37 remaining. 

Gilas then sliced the deficit to just four, 79-83, with about 15 seconds remaining after a split from the line by Animam that capped 18 straight points. 

A pair of Okoye free throws sealed the deal for Japan, while a Vanessa de Jesus 3-pointer with time about to expire set the final score.

After the game, Animam lauded her teammates for fighting.

“Well congrats to Japan. You know, Japan is Japan. And us coming as an underdog and all of my teammates are, I think we're the youngest team here. And before the game I just told them, you know, the game is going to be hard, but no matter what, we have to fight and take pride in what we do,” she told reporters. 

“And I'm just so proud of them because, you know, we rose up to the challenge and even if we lost, it still feels like a win for us because of how we played together and how we bounced back from yesterday's loss,” she added.

Gilas dropped its first assignment in the Asia Cup against Australia, being obliterated by 76 points, 115-39.
 
The Filipinas also had a slow start, trailing by 11, 31-20, at the end of the first. 

They trailed by 20 at the end of the third, before outscoring Japan 25-8 in the fourth.

Animam took charge for Gilas with 24 points and 14 rebounds. De Jesus and Naomi Pangaaniban chipped in 13 markers apiece, while Sumayah Sugapong had 12.

Maki Takada powered Japan with 20 points, while Minami Yabu backstopped with 15.
 
Gilas dropped to 0-2 in the tournament. The Philippines will take on Lebanon on Wednesday afternoon. 

BASKETBALL

FIBA

GILAS PILIPINAS
